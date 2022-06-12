Craig Gordon delivers damning verdict on Scotland performance and explains how they'll respond

Steve Clarke's side went into the Nations League encounter at the Aviva Stadium with some confidence following their opening Group B1 win over Armenia at Hampden Park.

The Irish, conversely, had lost their first two fixtures to Armenia and Ukraine and had not won a Nations League match in 12 attempts but it all went right for Stephen Kenny's side and it all went wrong for the Scots.

A bundled in goal from Alan Browne and a Troy Parrott header gave the dominant home side a deserved interval lead and Michael Obafemi – making his first international start – powered in a third early in the second half to quash any hopes of a comeback.

Craig Gordon undwerstands why the Scotland fans were not happy. Picture: Ross Parker / SNS

The 2,500-strong Tartan Army vented their displeasure at the end of the game and some will travel to Yerevan for Tuesday's match against Armenia with veteran Hearts goalkeeper Gordon looking for Scotland to make amends.

He told STV: "It was a big disappointment. The manner of it as well. At times we will get beat but certainly Saturday wasn't the way to get beat. We were well outplayed in every aspect of the game.

"That's the most disappointing part. So yeah, we have to stick together as a group. We realise they're not happy (fans), we're not happy either, nobody wants to get beat.

"But we will stick together as a group of players and go out and try and win the next game. They will continue to support us, they are quite rightly angry at the moment, they're not the only ones. But we will regroup, will try to go again and still try to come out victorious at the end of the group."

Scotland boss Steve Clarke was in no mood to blame a World Cup hangover for the humbling defeat.

The result represented another setback coming as it did 10 days after their heartbreaking play-off semi-final exit at the hands of Ukraine, but Clarke was convinced there was no lingering emotional impact from that disappointment.