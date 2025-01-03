Craig Gordon discusses his Hearts contract situation as he makes his desires clear

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The goalkeeper is in the final months of his current deal

Contract talks and personal milestones are almost incidental issues for Craig Gordon right now as he focuses on preserving Hearts’ Premiership status. The goalkeeper is not used to fighting relegation throughout an illustrious career, so being part of a team second bottom of the league is understandably irritating. Even more so given it’s the side he supported as a child.

Gordon recorded his fourth clean sheet of the season as Hearts beat Motherwell 1-0 on Thursday. He now has more than 100 shutouts across two spells with the Edinburgh club. “They've been few and far between this season so they're easier to count, but it was an important one,” he admitted after a 2-0 lead became a 2-2 draw at Ross County last Sunday.

“If we'd managed to throw that game away for the second week in a row, I think the atmosphere would have been a lot different. It was very important that we held on there. I thought at times we played really well and deserved to win by a bigger margin than what we did. So it was very pleasing to get that clean sheet and to contribute towards it at the end.”

Gordon’s superb reaction saves in stoppage-time from Moses Ebiye and Jack Vale belied the fact he celebrated his 42nd birthday on Hogmanay. He makes clear his desires on helping Hearts clear of the relegation zone. “That's the job. You have to be ready at any point during the game whether it's the first minute or last. It was two good moments for me to contribute to the three points which is huge for everyone.

“It's something that's always been a strength throughout my career - the short reaction saves. Those were two good ones in such a short space of time but they were needed for the team. That's the most important thing. At times I've made saves this season and they've not helped towards getting three points. To get that against Motherwell is a huge turning point for us.

“There's plenty of games to go, so let's see if we can add another few clean sheets. We'll need to, and we need to keep improving. Those personal things are great but it's about getting Hearts out of this situation and continuing to accumulate the points that are going to get us up the table.

“It’s huge. We actually played pretty well up at Ross County and deserved to win but we didn't manage to see it out. Against Motherwell, under similar circumstances, we have [seen it out], so it's pleasing that everyone has stepped up and managed to put that right.

“We were all very disappointed and it was very quiet for a few days after that game, but we had to look at the way we played overall in the full game and there were some good signs. There were more good signs against Motherwell, especially in the first half. Things are going better, we're creating chances, we just need to start taking one or two more and perhaps the games could have been a little more comfortable.”

Gordon never imagined still playing top-flight football at this age as he prepares to return to Tannadice Park on Sunday with Hearts. It was there he suffered a horrible double leg-break on Christmas Eve 2022. “It's just another game. I've played there plenty of times, that's just one of the occasions. It won't bother me. I'll go there and we'll try to win the game and stay on this run.

“That's what we have to focus on. For me, it will just be preparing for the game as normal. This is absolutely a bonus stage of my career, to still be here playing at this level. To play at Tynecastle was always my dream as a youngster so to still be doing that is incredible. I honestly can't believe that I'm still doing it and still have that opportunity.

“I think it does make you reflect. It's a new year starting and, from where I've come, especially over the last couple of years, and going back to Dundee United, I've come back from that and played another 30 to 40 games since. It's an incredible achievement. Even going through the rehab - that was probably quite a high number to come back and still achieve that.

“All I can do is my very best for as long as I possibly can and we'll see how long that is. But it's got to be worth it. We've got to move up the table and finish the season as strong as we possibly can to put ourselves in a better position going forward.”

Even contract matters can’t cloud the Scotland internationalist’s thoughts right now. He is out of contract this summer and tentative talks over an extension have yet to be followed up, although Hearts want to keep him. “It's too early for that,” remarked Gordon. “We'll have a discussion over the next few months but at the moment I'm just happy to be doing everything I can to improve our situation as a club.”