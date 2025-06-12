Season 2025/26 is just around the corner

Four Hearts goalkeepers are recovering from injury ahead of the new season following a series of fitness issues. First-team members Craig Gordon, Zander Clark and Ryan Fulton have been sidelined alongside reserve keeper Harry Stone. With players reporting to Riccarton for pre-season training next Friday, Gordon played down concerns over the lack of fully-fit goalies.

He missed Hearts’ last three Premiership games of the 2024/25 campaign as well as Scotland’s friendlies against Iceland and Liechtenstein due to a shoulder problem. Clark had a foot ligament complaint which resurfaced in the final league game at Kilmarnock. Fulton took his place after 22 minutes of that match but then injured his groin. Stone returned from his loan at Ayr United with a knock which precluded him from their last four games of the season.

New Hearts head coach Derek McInnes and his staff will assess the situation when players arrive back at the club’s training ground. Gordon, though, is hopeful he and others will be fit and ready for competitive matches starting on 12 July in the Premier Sports Cup against Dunfermline.

“Just as well we didn’t get to the [Scottish] cup final because I don’t know who would have played in goal,” joked the 42-year-old. “Yes, it's not a great place for the goalkeepers at the moment. Luckily enough, we've got a bit of time before the games start up again, so I think we'll all be fine.”

Gordon has more reason than most to accelerate a recovery with his testimonial match due on 26 July against former club Sunderland. He has held talks with McInnes and believes the new manager is reinvigorated by the new season’s challenge in Gorgie. “I spoke to him last week. He phoned me from his holidays and he's very excited. He's really motivated to get in and get started,” said the keeper.

“I spoke to a few other players as well and that's the thing that's come through - how excited he is to get in and start getting things in place straight away. I think that's refreshed everybody, that positive mindset that he's put on everybody already. We're going to work hard, we're going to get ready for the season. I think everybody's really looking forward to getting started now.”

Scotland keeper issue as Norwich and Ipswich EFL men feature at Hampden

Goalkeeping injuries also struck the Scotland camp in Gordon’s absence last week. Angus Gunn, who recently left Norwich City, was forced off with an ankle problem just minutes into Friday night’s friendly with Iceland. Ipswich Town’s Cieran Slicker took his place as substitute for an international debut which won’t be fondly remembered. He was at fault for all three Iceland goals in the 3-1 defeat at Hampden Park.

“It's happened now. There's not really too much I can say about that,” admitted Gordon. “I know he's a confident, strong young boy and this is right at the very beginning of his career. He's got a long time to come back from this and I think he will. He'll go back to his club and work away and try and get more game time. But that's part of his story now and it's now about the comeback. You can make that work for you. I think that's what he has to do now is accept that it’s happened, move on and continue trying to improve and get more games. Get back there and have another shot at it.”

Gordon intends to contact Slicker for a chat as a long-serving member of the goalkeepers’ union. “I'll probably let him have his holiday first and maybe get away for a little while,” he said. “As a goalkeeper, you know you're going to make mistakes during a season. You're going to cost the team goals, that’s every single goalkeeper for every single club all over the world. If you play a whole season, you're going to lose probably a couple of bad goals that are going to cost your team. You have to accept that.

“You have to accept that as part of playing the position that you are going to be the reason your team doesn't win from time to time. That's just the nature of it. You have to move past that, accept that that is the case and not be scared of it. Still do the right things, still make the decisions. That's the only way to move on from it. It's that acceptance that's going to happen. It wasn't great, but we move on. We try not to do the same thing again.”

Slicker, 22, found himself thrust into the international fold despite playing just seven competitive games in his career to date. The situation highlighted the dearth of emerging Scottish keepers playing at the top level for national coach Steve Clarke to select. Aberdeen’s second-choice, Ross Doohan, was then called up to face Liechtenstein. Gordon watched the games and acknowledged that the international goalkeeping spots are currently up for grabs.

“I think the opportunity is there right now for the next batch of goalkeepers to come through,” he stated. “There's a few of them that have been out on loan, been down in the lower leagues and done quite well. It's about their progression now and getting that right and making sure they're still developing. Still getting games, but also still working on everything else they need to work on. I think this is the opportunity at this moment in time to focus on that, to concentrate and make sure we are getting the goalkeepers the right pathway to get them through.”

Craig Gordon’s future decided with new Hearts contract

One of his long-term career ambitions is to become a goalkeeping coach and help nurture a new generation of top quality Scottish No.1s. “Yeah, I think that's something that I would like to do,” said Gordon. “That's an area that we need to look at and I need to try and improve. We need to bring through more goalkeepers. I don't know why that hasn't really happened, really, over a number of years. We have had good goalkeepers and guys that have played in the leagues for a lot of years.

“I think, obviously, the international team was quite a closed shop for such a long period of time. Perhaps the exposure to that wasn't there and maybe that was the reason why. But that's not the case anymore. So, hopefully we can get people in and even exposed to that level of training. Because when you go and train with the Scotland team, the level is so much quicker than what it is when you train at club level. Especially from the Scottish teams to the international team. You've got guys playing in the top leagues in the world. You notice a difference in the speed of the game. So, if we can push more goalkeepers towards that and give them that experience, then that will improve them as well.”

Coaching is for the future, though. Gordon will remain purely a player for season 2025/26 after agreeing to extend his Hearts contract by another 12 months. A hectic first half of the season made him wonder if he wanted to continue, but a more regular schedule from Christmas onwards helped finalise the decision in his mind.

“It was right towards the end of the season. When things went down to one game a week, I felt better,” he explained. “In the second part of the season, I actually felt myself getting stronger. That was the reason I felt that I could probably still do another year. The European games coming thick and fast in the middle of the first part of the season was difficult. Coming back from my leg break, that was the first time I'd played a stretch of games in a row. I think it always takes quite a while to actually get back to the level you were before. I felt towards the end of the season that I could start to feel that I was getting even stronger. So, that was why I thought I could still go another year and go better again.”

• Tickets for the Craig Gordon Testimonial Match – Hearts v Sunderland, Tynecastle Park, 3pm, Saturday 26th July – are on sale now through heartsfc.co.uk. Supporters can keep up to date with all of the latest Craig Gordon Testimonial information at craiggordontestimonial.co.uk