Craig Gordon insists he's only getting started this season as Hearts keeper provides update on knee injury

The Hearts goalkeeper made it consecutive shut-outs after following the 2-0 away win over RFS in the Europa Conference League last Thursday with the cinch Premiership victory at Fir Park.

Gordon was excellent in both encounters, pulling off a string of saves which has helped quell any fears the custodian is slowing down as he approaches his 40th birthday at the end of this year.

While feeling his overall form in season 2022/23 had been “good” prior to the last two fixtures, Gordon did provide a reason as to why it has taken him a bit longer to display the kind of goalkeeping wizardry he’s known for producing.

“Last season was great for me personally but it took a little while over the summer (to recover) because I didn’t get much of a break,” he said.

“It felt like more of a struggle coming back into pre-season so early. But I do feel the more I get into a run of games then keeping playing is the best way of keeping my fitness and my form up.

“I feel good. That was only our second clean sheet of the season and I’d like a few more of those. But two back to back is pleasing and the squad is getting back to fitness so there are a lot of positive signs.”

There was a collective heart-in-mouth moment for everyone involved in the club when the 39-year-old went down clutching his knee in the second half of the Motherwell encounter after coming to contest a high ball in the penalty area.

Craig Gordon in action during the cinch Premiership encounter between Hearts and Motherwell at Fir Park. Picture: SNS

Eventually Gordon was able to get up and finish the game and he insists he’ll be ready to go again when Scotland host Ukraine in the Nations League this coming Wednesday.

"I’m okay,” he said. “It was a bit of a bang. It was a contact when the ball came in from the corner. It was just bruising so the next few days should be fine.

“It’s sore at the moment but these knocks settle quite quickly. I will be alright for Scotland.”

