Craig Gordon knows "what lies ahead" as Hearts goalkeeper turns 40 and contemplates season-ending injury

The Scotland international – who turns 40 today, Saturday – suffered a double leg break in last weekend's 2-2 draw with Dundee United and spent Christmas Day in hospital in Dundee undergoing surgery. Ahead of Monday’s Edinburgh derby he is expected to meet teammates this weekend for the first time since suffering the injury.

Gordon, who fought back from a career-threatening knee injury which kept him out for two years between 2012 and 2014, shared his thoughts publicly for the first time since his season-ending injury in an Instagram post on Friday.

“I’ve played this game long enough to know that I can't take anything for granted, and when I've been 'written off' with injuries before, every game is one more than at times, I thought I might get,” he posted. “I know what lies ahead as I've walked this road before and I'll do it again, albeit on crutches for now.

Craig Gordon has thanks the Hearts medical team and staff at Ninewells hospital in Dundee. Picture: Mark Scates / SNS