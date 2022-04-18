Craig Gordon pinpoints the big moment which went Hearts' way against Hibs at Hampden

Hearts supporters waited for Craig Gordon to collect Ryan Porteous’ 53rd-minute header after pushing it onto the post, praying that their physics-defying goalkeeper would rescue them once more. Hibs fans were similarly anxious that someone could prod the loose ball into the net with Gordon grounded.

The outcome was customary as the 39-year-old did indeed react quickest to catch the rebound off his right upright. Hibs were 2-1 down and pushing hard for an equaliser at that stage, playing better football and causing Hearts problems. For the umpteenth time in the last two years, Gordon’s intervention was crucial.

“It was a big one. It was a big moment in the game and the season to keep them out at that particular point because they were on top,” he said. “To keep our lead intact was hugely important at that stage because they still had 11 men at the time.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon saves from Hibs defender Ryan Porteous.

“It would have been difficult for us to get the momentum back in the game if it had been 2-2. I was really happy with the save. I got a little bit of luck when it came back off the post and it came towards me and I managed to dive on the second ball.

“But I hopefully deserved that bit of luck for the first touch. It can always happen as a goalkeeper that you make a save and the rebound goes it. On Saturday, I managed get that little bit of luck and I was very happy because it was a big moment.”

He resisted any urge to get up laughing. Been there, done that. “Not this time. It was a good moment for me but there was still a long time to go in the game. We had to put in a great shift to get through in the end.”

Hibs’ second half performance, even after Joe Newell’s red card, was commendable. Two raking efforts from Ellis Simms and Stephen Kingsley put Hearts 2-0 ahead before Chris Cadden struck all in the first half.

The Easter Road side probed and pressed throughout the second period with ten men but couldn’t fashion a goal. Taylor Moore’s late shove on Ryan Porteous could have earned the Englishman a second caution.

“I never even saw it. I turned round to roll the ball to Natty [Atkinson] and I had no idea why the ref blew the whistle until after the game,” said Gordon. “I was trying to organised the wall as quickly as possible so I didn’t know anything about it or what happened.

“It was a bit needless but it gave me something else to do before the end of the game. I managed to keep the free-kick out as well.”

Gordon’s save Sylvester Jasper’s free-kick was relatively comfortable. He makes everything look easy.

Message from the editor