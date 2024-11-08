The goalkeeper made his 300th appearance for the Edinburgh club in Europe

Ask Craig Gordon and he will tell you he never tires of breaking records or setting new ones. It is a major part of what drives him to continue competing at the top level with Hearts and Scotland nearing his 42nd birthday. Another milestone moment is approaching next week as the goalkeeper’s status as a Scottish football legend strengthens further.

Gordon will become the fifth most-capped Scotland internationalist if selected for Friday’s Nations League tie against Croatia at Hampden Park. He is all but certain to play given first-choice keeper Angus Gunn is injured and the others in the squad - Kilmarnock’s Robby McCrorie and Ipswich Town’s Cieran Slicker - are uncapped. It will be cap number 78 for a man who simply doesn’t seem interested in retirement.

Sitting on 77 alongside Alex McLeish, Gordon is behind only Andy Robertson [currently 78 caps], Darren Fletcher [80], Jim Leighton [91] and Kenny Dalglish [102] on the all-time list of Scotland internationalists. He will doubtless take surpassing a legendary figure like McLeish in his stride just like everything else, but the significance of such achievements are not lost on the Hearts goalkeeper.

“Obviously I cherish every single cap you can get, especially at this stage,” he said. “There’s a couple of big games coming up and if we can get a couple of good results then we could still try and keep ourselves in Group A, which would be an unbelievable achievement. There’s lots to play for, a couple of very difficult games, but we have a lot we want to try and achieve. We have a few guys back from injury. The performances have been of a good level and we just need to get that first win.”

Gordon made his 300th appearance for Hearts against Heidenheim on Thursday and his next clean sheet will be his 100th for the Edinburgh club. “I was hoping it would be nice to tie those both up against Heidenheim, and at half-time it looked like we were the stronger team. But it wasn’t to be. I will keep that one going for a little longer and hopefully I can get it soon. That would be nice,” he said.

“It’s all motivation and all something to aim for. Any little extra pieces of motivation I will take and strive to get there. I’ve probably been written off a few times with the injuries I’ve had but keeping proving people wrong is a big motivation in itself. I think everyone has to keep doing that in their career. That’s what it’s like. You have to keep coming back and proving yourself in every game. It’s something I enjoy trying to do.

“It’s nice to get there. It’s a great achievement and one that I will look back on at some point. Three hundred appearances for one club is a lot, especially these days. And more than I could ever have imagined when I first came through these doors in October 1999 on the ground staff. Twenty-five years later, it’s a bit of a difference. But it’ll be something I will cherish and look back on and will be immensely proud of.”

There are 37 others ahead of him in the all-time Hearts appearance list. “I know I’m not getting anywhere near the top of it,” he smiled. “Time is running out on reeling those guys in. It’s just great to be in that company. Guys like [midfielder] Gary Mackay, [goalkeeper] Henry Smith who were here and were people I watched playing for Hearts towards the end of their career. I even managed to play a game against Henry before he finally hung up his gloves because he had played on so long as well.

“There’s always more to look forward to but I’m happy to have made 300 and I will see how many more I can make. I see Henry now and again. He comes with his grandson and I see him in the Main Stand sometimes when we are warming up. Every time we meet up or we’re at a function he still reminds me he has a few more records on me - I’m probably not going to catch his appearance one! He can have that one to keep.”

Smith played 598 times for Hearts between 1981 and 1996. Jim Cruickshank, another Tynecastle goalkeeping legend, appeared 538 times. “The higher up you go with guys who have played over 300 games - they have had a good career,” acknowledged Gordon. “It’s not an easy place to play that number of games. If you’re going to play at that level in front of this crowd you’re going to have to do something pretty good to play that amount of games. I’m very pleased to be in that company. It’s a special one and was something after coming back from the leg break that I set as a target to achieve.”

He feels unable to savour the achievement right now given Hearts position second bottom of the Premiership. “We need to win more matches. The performance levels have been okay over recent weeks. Thursday night felt like we had good control of the game but we let it slip.” He didn’t even get to keep his shirt from the occasion. “No, the other goalie [from Heidenheim] took it coming off the pitch,” smiled Gordon.

“You get two but one goes to MatchWornShirts - someone can bid on that. It will be a nice one to bid for someone. The other one went to the other goalie so I have none! I might buy my own back on Match Worn! Nah, I’ll let that one go to whoever wants it.”