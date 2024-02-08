Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon has agreed a new contract to stay at Tynecastle Park. His existing deal was due to expire at the end of the season and he has now pledged his future to the Edinburgh club for a further 12 months.

Gordon signed a new deal until summer 2025 to continue his second spell with his formative club. Aged 41, he is firmly expected to finish his playing days there after a glittering career at both club and international level.

He came through the Riccarton youth academy before joining Sunderland in a record-breaking transfer worth £9m in 2007. Injuries threatened his career but he fought back to join Celtic in 2014, returning to Hearts in 2020. He also reclaimed his place as first-choice Scotland goalkeeper before suffering a double leg-break playing for Hearts against Dundee United in December 2022.

He is now fit again and made a competitive return to action in last month's Scottish Cup fourth-round tie against Spartans. Steven Naismith, the Hearts head coach, welcomed the news of Gordon's new deal on the club's official website.

"It’s great for everyone that Craig has extended his contract by another year," he said. "Firstly, and most importantly, he’s a fantastic goalkeeper. I see him in training every day and he continues to put in unbelievable performances. To see him come back into the team against Spartans was a special moment.

"Secondly, he’s a leader. He’s an influential figure in the dressing room, someone who has played at the top level both domestically and internationally. Younger players look up to him, so to know that he will be at the club for another 18 months to not only compete for the No.1 jersey but pass on his knowledge to others is a massive thing for this club. He’s the type of character this club needs in order to keep progressing because he knows exactly what it takes to be successful."

The Hearts sporting director Joe Savage also declared his satisfaction at the latest piece of club business. "Getting Craig’s immediate future sorted is another important piece of business for the club and I feel we’ve made good strides in terms of building towards what is shaping up to be another busy campaign next season.