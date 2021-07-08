Craig Gordon takes the armband as Hearts confirm new club captain

New Hearts captain Craig Gordon at the Oriam training centre. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

The 38-year-old takes over the armband from Steven Naismith, who retired from playing to take up a coaching position at Tynecastle during the close season.

There were a number of candidates for the role with experienced internationals such as Liam Boyce and Michael Smith as well as influential figures such as John Souttar and Craig Halkett forming part of a squad leadership group.

But manager Robbie Neilson has opted for the man who many viewed as Hearts' player of the year last season, and who provided back-up to David Marshall during Scotland's Euro 2020 campaign.

Confirming the appointment on Twitter the club posted a brief statement which read: "Robbie Neilson has confirmed that Craig Gordon will be our new club captain."

Gordon has made 207 appearances for the Jambos across two spells, winning the Scottish Cup in 2006 and the Championship title last season.

