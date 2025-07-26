Craig Gordon testimonial - 11 brilliant photos as Hearts hammer Sunderland and honour legendary stopper

It was a special afternoon for Craig Gordon as Hearts and former club Sunderland honoured his incredible career at Tynecastle.

Hearts and Sunderland honoured Craig Gordon with a testimonial match at Tynecastle in which the Edinburgh club ran out 3-0 winners over their English Premier League opponents.

Unfortunately for the man of the moment, ongoing injury issues prevented him from playing more than just 10 seconds of the game. However, he was able to take in the full day and soak up the atmosphere as just short of 18,000 supporters showed the appreciation.

Here are 11 of the best photos from the match as Hearts saw off Premier League Sunderland and honoured their legendary goalkeeper in the best possible way:

A special day for Craig Gordon who is honoured with a testimonial match against former club Sunderland at Tynecastle

A special day for Craig Gordon who is honoured with a testimonial match against former club Sunderland at Tynecastle | SNS Group

The man of the moment arrives for his special day

The man of the moment arrives for his special day | SNS Group

Pre match media duties as Gordon speaks to Sky Sports

Pre match media duties as Gordon speaks to Sky Sports | SNS Group

A familiar face in the stands as former Hearts and Scotland manager Craig Levien watches on

A familiar face in the stands as former Hearts and Scotland manager Craig Levien watches on | SNS Group

