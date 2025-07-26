Hearts and Sunderland honoured Craig Gordon with a testimonial match at Tynecastle in which the Edinburgh club ran out 3-0 winners over their English Premier League opponents.
Unfortunately for the man of the moment, ongoing injury issues prevented him from playing more than just 10 seconds of the game. However, he was able to take in the full day and soak up the atmosphere as just short of 18,000 supporters showed the appreciation.
Here are 11 of the best photos from the match as Hearts saw off Premier League Sunderland and honoured their legendary goalkeeper in the best possible way:
