Craig Gordon's long-term Hearts future is made clear as talks begin over an extended contract
Veteran goalkeeper is expected to prolong his stay at Tynecastle Park
Hearts have started talks with club captain Craig Gordon aiming to ensure he finishes his career at Tynecastle Park. Initial conversations have taken place about extending the 40-year-old goalkeeper's contract, which is due to expire at the end of the season.
Both parties are keen to reach an agreement and lengthy negotiations are not anticipated. Gordon wants to see out his playing days with his formative club having been a Hearts supporter since childhood. He is fit again after almost a year out with a double leg break and is pushing to return to the team. He will turn 41 later this month but retirement is not in his mind at the moment.
"He is one we have spoken to about going forward," head coach Steven Naismith told the Edinburgh News. "The intention is definitely that Craigy is at the club for the rest of his career, however long that may be. That is definitely the indication.
"We are not going to put any pressure on anything like that. We will just let Craigy get back to hopefully playing consistently, getting the minutes he needs and being a part of the squad. Everybody at the club knows Craig's value. His future - I can't see it being anywhere else given the stage he is at in his career. That's one I think will take care of itself. I'm sure it's not going to be an issue."
Gordon came through the Hearts youth academy and spent five years in the first team from 2002 until 2007. He joined Sunderland in a record-breaking £9m transfer but returned to Scotland to sign for Celtic in 2014. After six years at Parkhead, he rejoined Hearts in 2020.