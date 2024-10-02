Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The goalkeeper is delighted being back in the international squad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Scotland international recall at 41 is the latest in a long line of career achievements for Craig Gordon. It has to be one of the most satisfying, too. The Hearts goalkeeper thought June’s friendly with Finland was his final cap following his omission from the final European Championship squad, but he is now restored for this month’s Nations League ties against Croatia and Portugal.

That also means reinstatement to the national team’s Whatsapp group chat. “That's exactly what happened, yeah. I've just got two messages - ‘left’ and then ‘re-added’, so that's how it stands,” he smiled. Gordon is back in the Hearts team this season having been second choice behind Zander Clark last term. His club form prompted Scotland manager Steve Clarke to name him in the latest squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I didn't know about it. I found out coming off the training field just before we left to go to the airport,” said Gordon, speaking in Azerbaijan ahead of Hearts opening Conference League tie against Dinamo Minsk. “I didn't expect it. I thought probably the last time that I played that would be the final game, but I never closed that chapter. I went away and worked hard and had a good pre-season.

“All I've ever done is gone away and worked hard to try and come back. That's what I've done. I've managed to play a good number of games so far in the season. I just concentrated on myself, worked as hard as I could. It's nice that the opportunity has come up again.

“You never know in football. One or two injuries, especially in the goalkeeping position, a couple of guys not playing at their clubs that have been in the squad previously. So you just never know. I didn't want to close that completely just in case something like that did happen. There is no better feeling than representing your country to go out and play for Scotland.

“I’ve been very lucky to do that on 75 occasions. To do that one more, having probably thought it was already the end, would be even more special again. So, yeah, I'm very thankful for any opportunities that I get at this stage of my career to play in big games and show that I can still do it at a very high level.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A brief substitute appearance in that Finland match at Hampden Park looked like Gordon’s international farewell. “Absolutely, yeah, I did think that,” he admitted. “As I said, I didn't close that chapter but I definitely was thinking that that would be the last time that I would play for Scotland. And that was emotional. That was a very difficult few days leading up to that, finding out that I wasn't going to go to the Euros. Then I was going to play a few minutes in this game.

“There was so much going on, trying to get family there to see what it looked like being the final chapter of my Scotland career. It's very difficult to prepare for a match of that magnitude when you feel it's coming to an end. So that was a crazy few days, difficult circumstances to try and play under. I’m still thankful for that moment to come on.

“And you never know, that may still be the last time that I ever play for Scotland. I obviously hope now that it's not, but it could well be. So for that moment, I was very grateful for that, for being on the pitch that one final time. But now I'm back in the squad, I'm obviously hungry to try and make that, not the end, but make one more appearance in a competitive game.”

Clarke didn’t give Gordon any prior warning of the recall. “No, it was just the same as it's been any other time, I've not spoken to him,” said the keeper. “I got the email only just shortly before you guys all find out. It was only when I was coming off the training pitch, but before we headed over here, that I found out the news. So yeah, a nice surprise. Yeah, it's up to me now just to work away, work as hard as I can, perform as best I can and see what happens.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is plenty to occupy him at club level before international fortnight begins. Hearts play Dinamo behind closed doors on Thursday evening and fly to Aberdeen the next day ahead of Sunday’s Premiership engagement at Pittodrie. The Conference League’s new format involves a 36-team league, with the top eight progressing automatically to the last 16. Clubs finishing ninth to 24th enter play-offs.

“There's still lots to achieve. I think we've got a big opportunity coming up in this competition right here,” said Gordon. “It's probably a welcome distraction from everything that's going on in Scotland for us at the moment. We want to come over here and focus on getting a good result and getting off to a good start in this group. It's a group campaign, so we want to do as well as we can.

“If we can get a few wins on the board, then there's the opportunity that we could perhaps get out of the group. So we have to focus on that. That is the next game. Beyond that, we go back to Scotland and try and pick up the results and get ourselves up the table - start trying to pick off the teams above us and see where we can get to. So, yeah, lots to do in terms of the team.”

Of course, Gordon is never done when it comes to personal aims. “It's about keeping on playing. I'm getting close to 300 Hearts appearances,” he pointed out. “That would be something that would be quite nice to achieve this season. Beyond that, it's about trying to stay in the team and doing as well as I can for everybody here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are lots of difficult matches at this level. You're going to have to fight and scrape for every single point you can get. And with the way it is now with the league format, three points are going to be vital. Winning matches is going to be vital. We have to go out there with the mindset that we're going to try and get the three points. Because it's going to be so much more important now than it ever has been.”

If Hearts need a goal late on against Dinamo, Gordon may once again head into the opposition penalty box as he did against Ross County on Saturday. He was there when Lawrence Shankland headed the equaliser in the 1-1 draw. “I don't know. I didn't even ask permission. I just kept running. I'm going to ask the boss the next time before I run up there,” laughed the keeper.