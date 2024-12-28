Craig Halkett offers Hearts hope for a massive period

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The defender is looking forward rather than back

“I think we've shown that we can bounce back from poor results in the past.” Craig Halkett remains confident Hearts can revitalise their season and achieve Scottish Premiership safety. The immediate challenges are overcoming Edinburgh derby disappointment and going full throttle at Ross County in Dingwall.

Sitting 11th in the William Hill Premiership is a quite ghastly situation for those of a Tynecastle persuasion. Halkett’s Hearts career is into its sixth year, so he knows intimately the demands of those employed there. Ross County are two points above Hearts in the table so Sunday is the proverbial six-pointer in the Highlands.

“It's massive. I think I said it last week, every game at the moment is a massive game for us,” said Halkett. “We know our position in the table at the moment isn't anywhere near acceptable. But it should be where we all want it to be. So I think every game at the moment is massive. We're obviously going to be massively disappointed after Thursday, but look at the nature of the business we're in. We've got another game in a couple of days' time that we need to win.

“We'll get over Thursday. It's going to be difficult, but we'll look forward to Sunday and pick up three points. Obviously, it's something that we want to do - going off the back of the win last week - to start building momentum. And with that, the confidence grows. Again, we're not giving ourselves that chance by not winning a few games in a row and building confidence. But I don't think it's an issue in there [dressing room]. We know we've got good players and we're training hard every day. We've got to just keep doing what we're doing and it should turn around.”

It is likely to take new players to do so, if the truth be told. There is no winter break this season so transfer negotiations must take place in between vital games. “It's going to be different, but I think the position we're in this week, what we're doing, we want to play as many games as we can to get that chance to turn it around quicker,” said Halkett. “I think if there was a break and we were still in the same position, you would be mulling over it for a couple of weeks and looking back, whereas you don't have the chance to do that.

“So it's just all about getting a head down, working hard. It's the January window, if new players come in, they're going to need to get their head down and hit the ground running. Everyone in the building will help with that. I think the more games that come, the better chance it is for us to pick up wins. I think [new signings] is just what happens at football teams when the windows come around. There's always some outgoings and some incomings.

“The squad that we've got just now should be more than good enough. So I think everyone will be training hard and fighting for their place. If new bodies come in, we'll welcome them in and we'll do our best to make sure they hit the ground running.”

The centre-back finds himself back in Hearts’ starting line-up after a period of inactivity. Injuries to Frankie Kent and Stephen Kingsley created an opening he is determined to seize. “It was difficult at the start,” explained Halkett. “I've been a couple of months out and coming back in, obviously, you're training but games are completely different. I just picked up a few wee niggles and managed to get through them, but I'm starting to feel better now.

“I'd like to think, with the more games you play, the confidence comes back and you go back to doing what I know I can do. I've been feeling good, so it's good to be back in the team. But again, it's a results business, that's the most important thing.”

Losing at home to Hibs is a nadir for Hearts so far this term. “Yeah, obviously, it's a derby game. You never like losing them, no matter what the position is or where they are,” admitted Halkett. “So it's a right low point in the season, but like I said, with the fixtures that are coming up, we've got a chance to go on a run and pick up some more points. As disappointing as it is, we need to look forward.”