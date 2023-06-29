Craig Halkett reveals when Hearts fans are likely to see him back in action

The centre-back sustained the knee injury during the 2-2 draw with Dundee United on Christmas Eve, a match which also saw the Tynecastle side lose captain Craig Gordon to a devastating double-leg break.

For Halkett, it ended what was already something of a nightmare season. After forcing himself into the Scotland squad following an excellent 2021/22 campaign, the former Livingston captain had to undergo ankle surgery in the summer before sustaining a pair of hamstring strains which limited him to just seven appearances before that fateful afternoon at Tannadice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After having surgery in January, Halkett has been on the long road to recovery but reckons Jambos won’t have to wait too long into the new campaign to see him back in action.

Craig Halkett has been absent since last December after suffering an ACL tear. Picture: SNS

"I've been back running for about one month and there was a break in between where I had two weeks off. It's about making sure I regroup and get ready to get going again,” he told the Daily Record.

"The running has been fine, it's about getting used to it again but I've been very happy with the progress I've been making. The plan is to work away from the physios and be with the first team for full training in September time.

"Then it's about getting as match fit and prepared as possible. Hopefully I'll be back and ready to play games at the end of September."

Message from the editor