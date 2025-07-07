Season 2025/26 could be the defender’s last in Edinburgh

Leaner, fitter, stronger. Craig Halkett has simply never looked in better shape. The defender’s trim appearance prompted plenty light-hearted comments during Hearts’ pre-season training camp in Spain last week. Halkett is extremely serious about his physique, though. His Tynecastle career may well depend on it.

Turning 30 in May partly inspired the player to slim down as he lost nearly five kilograms in weight. His body-fat level now sits at an impressive nine per cent. Also on his mind was the fact he is entering the final 12 months of his contract. Season 2025/26 will be Halkett’s seventh with Hearts and he wants to ensure there is an eighth, maybe even a ninth. That will demand discipline, determination, plus some much-needed luck with injuries.

Hamstring and knee problems have restricted him to just 40 appearances over the last three years. Some players manage more in a single campaign and it is something he is eager to address this season. After eight games in 2022/23, then 11 in 2023/24, the centre-back played 21 times last term. He wants a major improvement on those numbers and chose to slim down to give himself the best opportunity under new head coach Derek McInnes.

When fit, Halkett remains one of Hearts’ best defenders. The more slender physique should enable him to prove that to the new management team. “I've worked really hard over the summer,” he explained. “Coming into the last year of my contract, turning 30, there are a few things that just built up. Not playing as much football as I wanted in the last few years, I wanted to give myself the best chance possible to come and play at Hearts again this year.

“I’ve worked my nuts off in the summer and I've come back in probably the best shape I've been in for the last five or six years. I feel really good for it. I’ve had a good couple of weeks training. It’s probably the first time in three or four years that I've had an uninterrupted pre-season, did every minute, every session, and I'm feeling the benefits of it.

“I wouldn't say I did anything in particular over the summer. I just worked really hard. I don't know, there was just something from within me. As I said, I knew I was turning 30 and there's just that wee thing in the back of your head in football nowadays when you get to 30. It's a slow, gradual downhill and I didn't want that to be the case for me. I just did everything to the best standard I possibly could and it's paying off.”

No summer holiday as Hearts main aims for new contract at Tynecastle

There was no Halkett holiday this summer. Instead, he stayed at home in Glasgow and obsessed about physical fitness. No fitness coach, either. Just the player and his body. “I've done that in the past but this year I didn’t [use a fitness coach]. I just worked myself. I never went on holiday, I just stayed in my house all summer and just did a lot of work,” he said.

“Picking up the wee niggling injury around February-March time gave me eight or nine weeks where I wasn't involved. I said to myself at that point that I didn't really need much of a break during the summer. I obviously played the last four games of the season, took a few days off and then went straight into the work. I never really had much of a break in the summer. I just worked right through and, again, I feel great for it.”

The body-fat level is an indication of Halkett’s sacrifice. “I think it's the lowest I've been since I've been at Hearts,” he smiled. “Again, that was probably something that I wanted to work on. Not that I'd say I massively needed to lose any weight, but I think in total I lost just short of five kilograms. It has made a massive difference. At the time, you maybe don't think you're carrying that extra wee bit, but now I'm here in the shape I'm in, you realise how big a difference it made.”

To get into such condition takes a strict diet. “Not eating any s**t. It was just the diet - the diet has been on point,” admitted Halkett. “It's just probably what it should have been. Not that I was slacking or eating s***e and takeaways all the time, but when I picked up my knee injury just over two and a half years ago, I just went into a bad place and mentally I struggled for a bit. I think there was just a domino effect for the next couple of years.

“Not getting back in playing regular football was probably the first time in my career that, when I was fit, I wasn't just first-choice and straight back in. Obviously, it changes you mentally and made me a bit stronger. I'm just looking forward to the season ahead.

“I feel fitter, I feel stronger. Last season when I wasn't playing a lot, it gives you a lot of time to think about what you personally want to improve on in your game. I think I've made some slight changes and got better in that aspect. Just in general, I feel much better.”

Mental difficulties can be exacerbated by cutting comments from the stands and on social media. Halkett has heard the fat jibes and disparaging remarks about his body shape. Thankfully, he is strong enough to disregard them. He is now experiencing the other extreme as people queue up to compliment his more slimline appearance.

“Probably, now that it's happened, you get the other side with people saying you're in great shape. The boys have been making a laugh and a joke. Obviously, it feels good,” acknowledged Halkett. “It feels better that you know you're not getting the other side. I’m quite headstrong. I was probably one of the people in the past who never really got affected by people commenting, whether it was body shape or my performance. Not that it affected me too much but, as I said, it's good to be on the other side of the fence.”

New Hearts signings line up to praise Halkett

There is no shortage of team-mates to offer praise these days. Six new signings and more to follow gives McInnes an expansive first-team squad exceeding 30 players. Halkett faces central defensive competition from Frankie Kent, Michael Steinwender, Stuart Findlay, Jamie McCart, Stephen Kingsley and Harry Milne. It is the most competitive his position has been during his time in Gorgie.

“Oh, definitely, yeah. Obviously I've been here a long time now,” he said. “It’s my seventh season and there's been a lot of centre-halves come and gone, and I've had to fight for my place before. This season, it is definitely the strongest it's been. Out of the five or six that we've actually got, I think everyone would personally say they believe that they should be the ones playing. It's going to be strong and I'm no different. I believe that I should be one of the starters on the team sheet.

“It's going to be tough and I think these first two weeks since we've been back, that is what the manager has been speaking about. ‘In the first game do everything you can, show me that you should be the one in the team sheet.’ I think everyone can say that they've done their part in that so far. If you give yourself that best opportunity and you can go away and say that you've done everything you can, you've worked as hard as you can, and it's down to the manager's personal choice, then that's what it is.”

From listening to the former Livingston player, it is clear he is desperate to extend his time at Tynecastle beyond the expiry of his contract next summer. “Definitely, yeah. That is the bigger picture. I've loved my time here,” remarked Halkett. “I’ve been here seven years and the last two, going into three, haven't gone the way I wanted. So I feel like I owe myself and all the club, all the fans, a wee bit more to show what I can do here.

“Going into the last year of my contract, I want to play as many games as I can and see if I can earn another contract. If it doesn't come, it doesn't come. It's all part of the bigger picture of getting myself in the best shape possible, play as many games so that come next year, if I'm still at Hearts or I'm somewhere else, I'm in good shape.

“The manager has spoken about how last year probably wasn't the way anyone expected it to go, but it's a fresh start. He obviously touched on how I've had a bit of bad luck with injuries over the last few years, so just having a bit of luck and staying fit and trying to play as many games as possible. He just said to everyone to put themselves in his eyes and try and make it difficult for him to pick a team.”