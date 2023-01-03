He was seen on crutches at Tynecastle Park on Monday as Hearts beat Hibs 3-0 in the New Year Edinburgh derby. He will remain sidelined until next season in what is another major injury blow for the Gorgie club.

They are already without goalkeeper Craig Gordon due to a double leg break, with cruciate injuries also ruling out striker Liam Boyce and midfielder Beni Baningime long-term. Midfielder Peter Haring has struggled with concussion related issues since October.

Halkett suffered his injury early in Hearts’ 2-2 draw with Dundee United at Tannadice Park on Christmas Eve. He was helped off the field after only six minutes and Riccarton medical staff sent him for a scan last week. The results confirmed the worst fears for all concerned.

“It’s obviously very disappointing news to lose Craig’s services for the remainder of the season,” Hearts manager Robbie Neilson told the club’s official website. “We’re gutted for Craig, first and foremost. He’s been outstanding for the club in recent seasons both on and off the pitch and I’m sure he’ll be back fitter and stronger than ever.

“We’re fortunate enough to have top-class medical and sports science teams and facilities at Hearts so Craig will get the best possible care as he rests up and then starts his rehabilitation.”

Toby Sibbick stepped in on the right side of defence in Halkett’s absence against St Johnstone and Hibs. He helped Hearts to two importan victories which leave them sitting five points clear in third place in the cinch Premiership table.