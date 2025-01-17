Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The club’s last meeting with a Highland League side is well-documented

Shrieks of joy from Brora Rangers directors inside Dudgeon Park four years ago are etched in the memories of those who heard them. The sheer delirium of knocking Hearts out of the Scottish Cup was difficult for the tiny Highland community to comprehend. Tonight, the Edinburgh club visit another Highland League side who are aiming for a giant-killing repeat.

Brechin City are more established that Brora given their decades in the senior ranks of Scottish football. Now they are the Highland League leaders striving to return to the SPFL. That ambition is on hold whilst Hearts are in town for this evening’s fourth-round cup tie in front of BBC Scotland’s cameras. It is a fixture which evokes memories of that night in Brora during Covid times when the Tynecastle side suffered the worst result in their history.

Craig Halkett is the only survivor from the Hearts team that night who is still playing for the club. Goalkeeper Craig Gordon wasn’t involved as he was on international duty. The 2-1 loss is one Halkett will never forget. “It was a difficult one, it was obviously late at night, there wasn't much chat on the bus after,” he recalled. “Being at Hearts and losing that game was end-of-the-world stuff. Even for weeks after it was still lingering about. For myself and everybody else that's been at the club for this long, you know that you don't want that to happen again. Our full focus is to make sure we get through.

“I don't think there was any problem leading into the Brora game, attitude-wise or mentality-wise. I think the game just started and obviously Brora were right up for it and they managed to go a goal up. When that happens, obviously anxiety starts to set in and the result not going your way does start to come into your mind.

“It was obviously a completely different squad back then, there were a few foreign boys, obviously nowhere near as good a squad as we've got now. It just wasn't a good feeling but thankfully we've got a good changing room now. Everyone knows about it and we're right up for the game.”

Halkett has plenty cause to feel more optimistic about the visit to Glebe Park than Dudgeon Park. He has played at Brechin before and scored three times against them in total during his time at Livingston. In fact, the defender has managed more goals against them than any other opponent in his career.

“That's another positive,” he smiled. “Hopefully I can go and add to that, but as long as we get the win we'll be more than happy. I've played there quite a few times back when I was at Livingston and I think I've had quite a few positive results there.

“At this time of year, I don't think they've played on the pitch for a few weeks but it's obviously not going to be in as good condition as what we're used to. It's another factor in the game that's probably going to try and level things, so we need to make sure again that we play our stuff and try and get a positive result.”

Former Hearts defenders Brad McKay and Kevin McHattie will line up against their old club this evening. By far the most celebrated face in the Brechin ranks is striker Cillian Sheridan, now 35. Halkett recalls facing him previously. “I think I have once when he was at Dundee. He's a good player, he's been about and I'm sure he'll be in it with all his boys to see how big a game it is and try to help them out. It's a good game we're looking forward to.

“I think Brad Mackay has come out and talked about how much he was wanting this fixture, so he'll be in the changing room and getting all the boys up for it. He will obviously be wanting to win as much as he can. It's a game we can't take lightly. They've got some good players, players that have played at a much higher level before. It will be far from easy.”