Craig Halkett's scan results confirmed as Hearts update on Stephen Kingsley and Andy Halliday

Craig Halkett, Stephen Kingsley and Andy Halliday were all forced off during last weekend’s Scottish Cup semi-final win against Hibs at Hampden Park. Halkett’s scan results have confirmed his ankle injury is not as serious as first feared, with Kingsley and Halliday being closely monitored.

Halkett caught his ankle in the ground and was substituted early in the second half on Saturday. After medical examinations, he is expected to be sidelined for around four weeks and has an outside chance of returning in time for the final on May 21.

Halliday left the field hobbling after only 39 minutes due to an Achilles problem. Kingsley sustained a knock late on and was replaced with only a few minutes remaining.

Hearts will give Stephen Kingsley time to recover from a knock this week.

Manager Robbie Neilson gave the Evening News an update on the latest injury situation. “Halkett had his scan and it’s not as bad as we initially thought,” he said.

“We will give Kingsley as much time as we can ahead of the game at the weekend. I spoke to him and we expect him to be ready. Halliday is touch-and-go at the moment but we have Cammy Devlin who could step in.

“Andy got a nick on the Achilles again at the weekend. It’s an injury that first flared up at Ross County a couple of weeks ago. I think, if he can get through the game without getting a kick on it, he will be fine. He just seems to keep taking a knock on it.”

Devlin, the Australian midfielder, returned to action as Kingsley’s replacement last weekend. He had been absent for six weeks with a hamstring problem and is returning just in time as Hearts aim to finish the season strongly.

