Craig Levein explains David Vanecek’s Hearts omission – and why he’s poised to return

David Vanecek returns for Hearts against Hamilton today after being left out of the midweek Scottish Cup victory over Partick Thistle. Manager Craig Levein felt three games in a week might be too much for the Czech striker but he is poised to feature in Lanarkshire this afternoon.

Vanecek is still striving for optimum fitness after joining Hearts from FK Teplice in January. His physical condition is improving but Levein omitted him on Tuesday after starting him at Dundee last weekend.

David Vanecek did not feature in Hearts' 2-1 midweek win over Partick Thistle. Pic: SNS

Austrian midfielder Peter Haring was also rested against Thistle but came on as substitute in the second half. Levein explained to the Evening News that both players will be involved at Hamilton.

“I’m planning on using Vanecek against Hamilton. Peter struggles to play three games in a week and I didn’t think David would manage that either. He will be involved at Hamilton at some point for sure,” said the manager.

“We gave Peter a rest in midweek because he has played a lot of games since he came back from injury. I feel it will help him only playing 25 minutes and hopefully we will see the benefits of that today. I thought he did well when he came on. He definitely helps us.”