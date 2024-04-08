Former Hearts boss Craig Levein

Craig Levein has dropped a smirking quip after St Johnstone’s 2-1 win over Hibs on Saturday.

The former Hearts player and boss was delighted with a huge win for his side that lifts them four points clear of 11th-placed Ross County and the relegation play-off spot. Adama Sidibeh put his side ahead before Chris Cadden levelled for Hibs.

Tony Gallacher struck deep into the second half to hand Saints a priceless win and leave Easter Road top six hopes hanging by a thread. Asked by BBC Sport Scotland after the game that he ‘never fails to enjoy winning here,’ he responded with a grinning one-liner: “I love it!”

Levein spent 14 years as a player at Tynecastle alongside two spells as manager, most recently leaving Hearts in 2019. He added on the weekend win: "It is all down to the willingness to do the work on the field and I thought the players were outstanding.

"Last week we had a really good performance and we didn't manage to get the points we deserved. Today was even more pleasing because we had the performance and managed to get the three points. There were a lot of really good things, I thought defensively we were really solid.