Craig Levein offers Robbie Neilson verdict and squad verdict amid 'difficult period'

The former Hearts boss was speaking after Sunday’s 2-0 cinch Premiership defeat by Aberdeen at Pittodrie, when Andy Halliday and Peter Haring became the latest names on the casualty list. Halliday suffered an Achillies injury in the opening 10 minutes and Haring was stretchered off with concussion after a nasty clash of heads with Marley Watkins a few minutes after coming on from the bench. The addition of Halliday and Haring means Hearts now have 11 first-team players out injured.

Levein believes Robbie Neilson can take encouragement from the performance at Pittodrie and insists the Hearts manager is handling a difficult situation as well as could be expected. Neilson’s team have dropped to seventh in the table and are on a run of just one win from their last eight away games in the league after Alex Cochrane and Lawrence Shankland were passed up good chances in the granite city. Hearts have recorded just five wins in 21 games and have suffered 10 defeats in 14.

“It’s a tough time for Hearts at the moment, but it was great top see so many supporters at Pittodrie after all their recent travels,” said Levein on BBC Sportsound. “There’s enough there for Robbie to be fairly positive about things going forward. Take away all the injuries and the performance from some his players was good. He can talk about that in the dressing room.

Craig Levein believes Robbie Neilson is handling a difficult situation well at Hearts. Picture: Roddy Scott / SNS

“That’s another two players who will be out for a period of time. What does he do next week? I wouldn’t like to be in his shoes just now. He’s had a really difficult time of it. I think he’s done well to stay focussed, but I know how frustrated he’ll feel. He needs to talk about the players who can play and try to make them feel good about taking opportunities. That’s the right way to approach it. The players will come back. He just needs to get through this difficult period.”

Levein dismissed suggestions that Hearts did not start the season with a strong enough squad to cope with the demands of European and domestic football. He believes an extra central defender was perhaps the only missing part of the jigsaw at the end of the summer transfer window.