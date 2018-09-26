Craig Levein thrilled with Hearts’ performance

Craig Levein heaped praise on Hearts after they booked their place in the Betfred Cup with an exhilarating performance against Motherwell.

The Tynecastle side responded well to falling behind early on and produced a display which left the manager purring with delight.

“That was brilliant,” he said. “What a game. I loved it. I wish I was playing in it. We definitely deserved to win. We missed a host of chances and could have scored a lot more. Even coming from behind and then losing the lead late on, it was real character-building stuff. There were loads of great individual performances - 11 of them. I couldn’t be happier.”

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson admitted Hearts were excellent. “My boys gave me everything but we got beat by a very good side,” he said. “Steven Naismith is an absolute class act.”