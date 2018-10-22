Craig Levein to contact Burnley over Jimmy Dunne Hearts loan extension

Hearts manager Craig Levein plans to approach Burnley in an attempt to extend Jimmy Dunne's loan spell.



The central defender joined Hearts on a six-month deal in August and has been an impressive part of the Jambos team, helping them keep three clean sheets in eight appearances and scoring twice.

Furthermore, Hearts are short of central defenders, with captain Christophe Berra sidelined with a long-term hamstring issue, while John Souttar was ruled out for up to five months last week with a hip injury.

"I've already spoken to Jimmy and I just need to get in touch with Burnley and I will do that in the next couple of weeks," said Levein ahead of tomorrow's Ladbrokes Premiership match away to Dundee.

"I've been pleased with him. He has brought for a young guy quite a lot of calmness to the team along with his obvious attributes.

"He is a good passer of the ball and is good in the air and has decent pace. He is a calm boy, he is low maintenance and is not difficult to deal with at all."