In a highly competitive game, a much depleted Hearts team managed to hold off the Glaswegians persistent attacks to grab a dramatic late equaliser. While the Midlothian side did take a draw off Rangers earlier in the season, this one may feel the sweeter of the two, as they saw out a insane last 10 minutes to get a point.

“It was very crazy,” assistant manager Sean Burt told the Edinburgh Evening News. “Rangers missed a good couple of opportunities and if you are going to take something off these teams then you need luck and today we certainly rode our luck at times. It was harsh on Rangers but for us, we will take a point.

“That’s why we are all in it, that’s why we are all in football, it’s unpredictable. Rangers had a couple of great chances but the thing for our girls is that they work so hard out of possession as well. You saw in the second half that there were some fazes that we were kinda hoping if we could stay in the game an opportunity might present itself. It was a testament to Cailin [Michie] for not giving up on that ball and she has worked her socks off since she came on and won that penalty, same as she did last week.”

Ciara Grant scored her second penalty in as many games. (Photo by Ewan Bootman / SNS Group)

Rangers came on strong in the opening exchanges and hit the post three minutes into the game. The hosts went close again almost immediately as Charlotte Parker-Smith pulled off a magnificent save to tip over Hannah Davison’s ranged shot. Hearts hard work was undone in the 38th minute as Sam Kerr smashed the ball into the net just outside the box. Rangers should have gone 2-0 moments later but Parker-Smith was out quickly to block the goalbound effort.

In the second half, Monica Forsyth almost assisted an immediate equaliser as she carried the ball to the edge of the box and layed it off to Rebecca McAllister who couldn’t direct her effort on target. Into the final 10 minutes, the game was extremely end-to-end. Rangers almost got a second on 90 minutes but the effort was cleared off the line. Moments later Brogan Hay hit the post for hosts. A quick counter attack from Hearts saw Cailin Michie brought down in the box for a penalty in the 93rd minute with Grant converting from 12-yards. In the last kick of the game, Rangers hit the woodwork once again from a corner as the visitors took home a dramatic point.

