'Credit to Neilson', 'Better than Celtic', 'St Mirren misery' - Hearts fans delight in table-topping win

Hearts fans are delighted the team are top of the league. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

@Real_C_Wilson: “Absolutely delighted. Brilliant start and a win away from home (outside Edinburgh)! Well done Jambos.”

@PCheshire_PwC: “In many ways this is better than last week. YESSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS!!! Need more of these so teams start fearing us when we come to play.”

@dan_d_t: “Yea it’s only two games but it’s two wins from two in the league, and done well in the league cup. Where are the boo boys at from last season? Up the Jambos!”

@TS_Nicoll: “Top of the pile! Game was a bit up and down, but I think Hearts just about edged it. Notably good shifts from Halkett and Boyce. Work to be done but lots to be positive about. Another good tactical change in the second half to wrestle back control of the game... Neilson IN!”

@bw17_: “Important win that, type of game we are a cert to drop points, 2 CBs a winger and a striker to finish the window and we are looking in good shape. I have to give credit to Neilson and Savage as well, started this season very well”

@schue81: “Brilliant start to the season! Especially pleasing getting some payback against Celtic then St Mirren. ”

@TheOldCastleRo1: “Massive. Managed the game really well. Two fantastic goals. Means much more than last week in the grand scheme of thing.”

@DMcIver22: “We massively dropped off from the 45th to the 70th minute but I do not care. We deserved the win overall, hands down. I wanted to win this so badly; get it up every single person associated with St Mirren Football Club. Top of the league, you love to see it.”

@TrottKT: “Not getting ahead of myself but we are actually going to win the league.”

@maroonspecs: “It was hard to get carried away with last week when there was always the niggling feeling that we’d shit the bed today, so the significance of that win cannot be overstated. Credit to Neilson: he needed a good start and he’s delivering so far. Long may it continue.”

@ThisMyStoryPod: “Play below our best and win. Ginnelly and GMS below their best. Manager making changes to effect the game in a positive manner for us. 6 from 6. Superb stuff. Striker and CB in, and I’ll be delighted.”

@lauriedunsire: “Huge away win, at a ground we generally struggle at. Not vintage by any stretch of the imagination but controlled in the most part & again the manager makes a crucial change to help us to victory. Hope everyone who tuned in enjoyed the coverage, top of the league folks!”

@jase_la: “Announce end of season, great win!”

@marsh_ross: “Am I going to spend my Saturday evening in a good mood, enjoying a couple of beers and smiling at every scrap of misery the St Mirren fans put online this evening? You're damn right I am. Thanks @JamTarts”

@RaymondGrant: “Good result, St Mirren recruited well and tipped to do better than last year, plus a ground that’s been a bogus one for us the last 10 year.”