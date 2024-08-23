Czech FA give Viktoria Plzen a helping hand against Hearts

NW

This weekend’s league fixture has been postponed

Viktoria Plzen believe they may have seized an extra advantage over Hearts ahead of next week’s Europa League play-off return leg. The Football Association of the Czech Republic have agreed to postpone Plzen’s league match against Sigma Olomouc this weekend to ensure Miroslav Koubek and his players are as fresh as possible for the trip to Scotland.

“Yes, I am very glad for this decision,” said Koubek. “I am very glad the Czech football association supports the teams playing in Europe so we save some energy, especially for the midfield players who are very active in how they play. It is a very good decision and I'm glad for this.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Viktoria were due to play on Sunday night at 7pm UK time. Slavia Prague also have also had their match postponed to assist them in their Conference League play-off against Lille. Hearts, meanwhile, will face Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday before turning their attention to the return match with Plzen at Tynecastle Park.

The Edinburgh club lost 1-0 in the Doosan Arena on Thursday due to Daniel Oyegoke’s unfortunate own goal in stoppage-time. They will now aim to overturn that deficit in front of a packed stadium in Gorgie.