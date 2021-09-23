Daniel Stendel facing the sack as former Hearts boss suffers disastrous start with AS Nancy in France

Former Hearts manager Daniel Stendel has endured a disastrous start in France with AS Nancy. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

The former Hearts boss was appointed head coach of the Ligue 2 club during the summer in his first managerial post since leaving Tynecastle in June 2020.

His aim was to get the club promoted to the French top flight, however, things have not gone according to plan for the 47-year-old German following a disastrous start to the campaign.

Nancy have collected only three points from a possible 27 since the start of the season, drawing three and losing the rest, to sit bottom of the table after nine matches.

His side have managed just five goals, and have the worst defensive record in the division, conceding 18 times.

Nancy’s president is Gauthier Ganaye, the former Barnsley chief executive who appointed Stendel at Oakwell in 2018.

After a humiliating 4-1 reverse at Grenoble on Tuesday, who had a man sent off in the first half with the score still level, Ganaye reportedly stormed into the dressing room and accused the team and staff of "professional misconduct".

According to French publication L’est Republican, Nancy must beat Amiens on Friday or Stendel will be gone.

Stendel took charge of Hearts in November 2019 and won five of his 17 games in charge as the club finished bottom of the curtailed Premiership, and were subequently relegated following a vote of member clubs.

Stendel had a clause in his contract allowing either him or the club to terminate the agreement in the event of relegation and he was replaced by Robbie Neilson in June last year.

