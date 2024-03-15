L to R: Luke Littler (Pic: Getty), Lawrence Shankland (Pic: SNS) and Stuart Broad (Pic: Getty)

When Lawrence Shankland caught and took a bite of a pie lobbed at him from the Hibs end after scoring in last month's derby he must have quickly realised the footage would soon circulate around the world.

That was certainly the case and football fans have been loving the footage of the striker's antics which have been shared across social media continuously for the past few weeks. As unusual a moment as that was, things are only getting stranger and the incident was recently recreated by one of the biggest sports stars in the world at the moment.

Teenage darts sensation Luke Littler, who made global headlines with his run to the PDC World Darts Championship final in December and January, was a guest on Sky's Fantasy Football League TV show which is hosted by Matt Lucas, Elis James and Andrew Mensah. He was joined by English cricket legend Stuart Broad.

Mensah, Lucas and James jokingly challenged the two sportsmen to recreate the moment from the Edinburgh Derby with Littler, who James called "one of the best throwers in the world", launching the pie at Broad, dubbed "one of the best catchers in the world" by the comic hosts. You can watch the full clip here: