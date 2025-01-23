Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Still playing at 36, the former Hearts man is on the move.

Former Hearts midfielder David Templeton has sealed his next move, dropping down to the ninth tier of Scottish football.

Templeton has signed with Glasgow United, a side in the West of Scotland Third Division, which is three divisions below where he’s last been playing. The 36-year-old for the last two years has been playing for Drumchapel United, who he joined after quitting professional football, and helped them win promotion.

At Glasgow United, the former Stenhousemuir man will be tasked with helping Glasgow in their relegation battle. They are bird from bottom having picked up 13 points from a possible 39.

Templeton’s move to Greenfield Park will see him link up with former Scottish Premiership forward David Goodwillie again. Former Dundee United and Aberdeen striker Goodwillie has been at Glasgow United since last season, and has netted 50 goals in the league so far for the lower league outfit. The pair played alongside each other for Scotland’s under-21s team.

David Templeton is dropping down a few leagues to help Glasgow United in their relegation battle. | Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

David Templeton’s Hearts career

The Glasgow-born midfieler has had a 20-year playing career which began at Stenhousemuir. He played a total of 36 times for Stenny, scoring 11 goals.

The winger caught the attention of Hearts, and they signed him in January 2007. He had to wait for his debut, and was instead loaned out to Raith Rovers, who were in the third tier. Things went well at Stark's Park, getting four goals in 15 games, and he was able to break in to the first-team picture at Tynecastle Park.

He made his debut in the 2008/09 season, but was hampered by a foot injury which caused him to miss a chunk of campaign. A couple of months after making his first start, he never looked back as he got a consistent run in the side.

Templeton made 17 appearances the next season, scoring two goals and then for the next two years after that he racked up 71 appearances, netting nine goals. His best season at Hearts was the seven goals and nine assists he registered in the 2010/11 campaign.

David Templeton had a spell with Rangers. He helped them win promotion to the Scottish Championship. | Getty Images

Life after Hearts

In 2012, having made three appearances, Rangers then in the third tier, signed him for a reported £700,000. He made his Rangers bow by netting twice against Elgin City, and he finished with 15 goals in that season. His record at the Ibrox club was 27 goals and 25 assists, leaving in 2016 after appearing just three appearances in his final year with the Gers.

Despite playing in the Scottish Championship last, Hamilton Academical whilst in the top-flight signed him in March 2017. After two assists and a goal following his late arrival in March, Templeton found his feet again when he had a full campaign, getting 10 goals and six assists.

Burton Albion signed him in 2018, and in his first season under Nigel Clough, the Brewers finished ninth and he netted six goals. In his second season, he returned to Hamilton halfway through the campaign, but helped contribute to 11 goals and three assists, along with two top-half finishes.

A return to Hamilton took place in January 2020, but he was only able to make six appearances for the Accies that term, because the season ended early because of the Covid-19 pandemic. In the next two years, he would make only 13 more appearances, netting once before announcing his retirement.