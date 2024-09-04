Deal done to show Scotland games live on TV for free

SNS Group

The Scottish FA have confirmed a move which will appeal to supporters

Scotland’s upcoming Nations League ties against Poland and Portugal will be shown live on free-to-air television after a week of intense negotiations. ITV4 and ITVX have struck a deal to broadcast both matches live via television and online, allowing fans of the national team to tune in to watch their side.

The Norwegian subscription channel Viaplay own the rights to Scotland’s matches through to 2028, but they have scaled back their operation and are willing to sublicence. Talks with the BBC were reported initially. Since then, ITV have stepped in with a late deal to ensure Scotland’s next two games will be available to viewers for free.

Scotland face Poland at Hampden Park on Thursday in a 7.45pm kick-off as they begin their campaign in Nations League A. They then head to Lisbon to play Portugal at the Estadio Da Luz on Sunday in another 7.45.pm kick-off. ITV have won the rights to both matches, although it remains to be seen if a deal can be struck for Scotland’s remaining four Nations League ties in October and November.

The Scottish Football Association confirmed the ITV agreement in a statement which read: “Scotland’s first fixtures in the top tier of the UEFA Nations League this week will both be broadcast free-to-air by ITV.

“Scotland kick off League A Group when they take on Poland at Hampden tomorrow night, Thursday, 5 September, a match that will air live and free from 7.30pm on ITV4 and ITVX. Steve Clarke’s side then travel to Lisbon where they will take on Portugal on Sunday, 8 September, a fixture that will also air live from 7.30pm on ITV4 and ITVX.”