Defender makes derby rallying call as managerless Hearts aim to prove they're still third best in Scotland
Stephen Kingsley insists this Edinburgh derby is a “must win” encounter for managerless Hearts as they look to arrest a horrendous downturn in form.
The Tynecastle side go into the encounter without a manager following five successive defeats and are no longer in the driving seat for third place, which again is likely to bring with it the riches of qualifying for the group stages of European competition.
Hearts have won the last two derbies 3-0 and are on a nine-game undefeated streak against Hibs, who have also been in poor form recently, losing four on the bounce.
“It’s a must win,” said Kingsley. “It does not matter who you are playing, at any other time a derby is a must win match but for us next week, there is absolutely nothing else that will be accepted other than a win.
“Moving on from that, that has to be the kick start to getting back into third position. We’ve only got ourselves to blame for not being in that position now, the coming days will be important for us going forward.”
Despite the recent run and Neilson’s sacking on Sunday, Kingsley remains adamant that Hearts are the third strongest team in the country but they need to go out and start proving it again.
“We know what’s at stake, but I think we need to get back to basics and figure out a way of how we can get past this,” he said. “The reason I say that because when we get past this, we are in my opinion – it sounds stupid to say this – our squad is a mile better than what we’ve been showing in the last seven games.
“If we are on it with what we showed last season and spells this season, we are the best team outside the Old Firm. It sounds ridiculous to say that after six losses in seven games, but we need to focus on ourselves as individuals and a collective and we make sure we get the performances right, performances that the fans are proud of again. When we get those confidence levels back, third place will take care of itself I think.”