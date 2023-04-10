Defender makes derby rallying call as managerless Hearts aim to prove they're still third best in Scotland

The Tynecastle side go into the encounter without a manager following five successive defeats and are no longer in the driving seat for third place, which again is likely to bring with it the riches of qualifying for the group stages of European competition.

Hearts have won the last two derbies 3-0 and are on a nine-game undefeated streak against Hibs, who have also been in poor form recently, losing four on the bounce.

“It’s a must win,” said Kingsley. “It does not matter who you are playing, at any other time a derby is a must win match but for us next week, there is absolutely nothing else that will be accepted other than a win.

A dejected Stephen Kingsley at full-time as Hearts lose to St Mirren in the cinch Premiership. Picture: SNS

“Moving on from that, that has to be the kick start to getting back into third position. We’ve only got ourselves to blame for not being in that position now, the coming days will be important for us going forward.”

Despite the recent run and Neilson’s sacking on Sunday, Kingsley remains adamant that Hearts are the third strongest team in the country but they need to go out and start proving it again.

“We know what’s at stake, but I think we need to get back to basics and figure out a way of how we can get past this,” he said. “The reason I say that because when we get past this, we are in my opinion – it sounds stupid to say this – our squad is a mile better than what we’ve been showing in the last seven games.