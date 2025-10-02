First Edinburgh derby of the SPFL Premiership season is Saturday at Tynecastle

Derek McInnes is confident he fully understands the significance of the Edinburgh derby as he prepares to experience it for the first time with Hearts. Despite living near Glasgow, the head coach feels he already has a comprehensive knowledge of what the fixture means to both Capital clubs and their fans.

This will be McInnes’ first joust with his Hibs counterpart David Gray since he left Kilmarnock for Tynecastle Park back in May. With Hearts top of the Premiership, expectations are high. “It doesn't feel any different at the minute in terms of the preparation. We're just trying to have a nice, focused, calm week. We want to make sure that our preparation is the same,” said McInnes.

“Obviously there's going to be a lot of emotion in the game on Saturday and the game will take care of itself on that side. I was really pleased with our performance on Saturday [a 3-0 win over Falkirk]. It's probably the performance I enjoyed most. You always enjoy winning. It's the same feeling when you win a game because it's all about the winning. But in terms of performance and what we got for it, I was pleased.

“We're just trying to reflect on that and work on certain things, but this weekend we can still do better. Obviously we're playing against a team with a different shape, so we've got to factor all that in. Clearly we're looking forward to the game. It's something I've only experienced watching as a spectator. Normally when you're playing against either Hibs or Hearts in the coming weeks, it's always a game that you like to try and go and experience.”

Being from the west of Scotland has not prevented McInnes absorbing Edinburgh’s football passion. “I think I do. I think I do get it,” he added. “Derbies around the country, around the UK, I think they all mean the same. It's similar in language and build-up. I totally understand what it means to be connected with the club. Obviously, Hibs are the same from their point of view.

“From my point of view, from the professional part of it, we just need to make sure we focus on the performance. Make the players aware how in these types of games, being too emotional and too charged can affect performance. That's what we don't want. We'll not be found wanting that side of it, but equally there has to be a focus and a calmness to the game.

“I know what it means to everyone connected with the club. The players know what it means, particularly the foreign lads who have been here a while now, a few months. They're constantly getting told about this one. It's a game of football. We get the same three points as everybody else, but we know it carries a lot more weight than that if you can win the game.”

Hearts signed 11 new players over the summer, with five expected to play from the start on Saturday. Goalkeeper Alexander Schwolow, the versatile Oisin McEntee, centre-back Stuart Findlay, winger Alexandros Kyziridis and striker Claudio Braga are likely to feature in McInnes’ starting line-up. McEntee and Findlay have sufficient experience of Scottish football to understand the landscape. Others will told explicitly what to expect.

McInnes has scouted many of these fixtures during his time as Aberdeen and Kilmarnock manager. “Myself and the staff would go if we were playing Hibs or Hearts in the next coming weeks. Any excuse to go and watch the game. The game would normally follow on the day after you'd play. It would normally be a Sunday. Obviously if it was the same day as we were playing it was difficult.”

He won’t waste time asking players to block out the emotion of the occasion. “I like players to play with emotion. I don't think you can go into it if you don't play with emotion and don't play on the edge,” he said. “I don't like it sanitised and I don't like it when it's safe. I feel as though you've got to get the players to be at their best and play in the gear they need to play in. That top gear means you need to play with that edge and that kind of intensity.

“I just want us to be the same. I would actually like people to see us play as if we're playing every game like that. We just want to try and be the same as we are. Obviously, when there's added rivalry in the crowds, that kind of atmosphere is going to lend itself to being more competitive than normal. It's important that you keep a lid on that as well. Every job is hard enough to win games without having to do it with 10 men.”

Gray’s work helped Hibs finish third and qualify for European football last season. They find themselves eight points behind Hearts after six Premiership matches so far. McInnes admires the work of his opposite number. “I have so much regard for him because of how well he's done from a difficult position, getting the job, he was obviously someone who was so well thought of by so many people at Hibs.

“He gets the job, it doesn't go smoothly for him. There's a clamour for change and everybody's jumping up and down. I remember listening to a radio programme and it was almost as if the programme was built around David Gray losing his job. He's come back from that, a testing time for a young manager, a testing time for any manager - that type of narrative and conversations and all that kind of speculation.

“From there on he has gone on to really enjoy being a manager because at times it's not enjoyable. It's something we all want in the job but it's stressful. I think he was able to go and enjoy being an actual manager in his first full season. I thought he did really well. He was supported by Liam Craig, his assistant, who was my first ever signing as a manager at St Johnstone.

“They've done some good things there, clearly. They've got a lot of good players. Once the game starts, it's about players. Both sets of teams have got good players, players that can make a difference. The game needs your full attention and I'm sure David will be the same.”