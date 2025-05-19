Derek McInnes first Hearts press conference as it happened with key topics addressed by boss and Graeme Jones
Derek McInnes has waltzed in the doors at Hearts and with him he brings new excitement to Gorgie amid the involvement of Jamestown Analytics
The former Aberdeen boss has swapped Kilmarnock for Tynecastle as he becomes a permanent successor to Neil Critchley. He will be tasked with taking Hearts back up the Premiership table after a bottom six finish in the recently concluded 24/25 campaign.
A club statement reads: “Heart of Midlothian is delighted to confirm the appointment of Derek McInnes as the club’s new Head Coach. A hugely experienced manager, with a proven track record of competing at the top end of the Scottish Premiership and in Europe, Derek will lead the Jambos into a new era after signing a four-year deal at Tynecastle Park.”
The man himself and Hearts sporting director has tackled the big topics surrounding the club plus his arrival. Check out below the press conference as it happened.
Derek McInnes unveiling at Hearts LIVE
Hello and welcome
Hello and welcome to the start of a new era at Tynecastle. We’ll be taking you through the latest from Hearts as Derek McInnes officially walks in the door as head coach. Stay tuned!
Star gets Scotland squad call
One thing that is clear is that McInnes will have some top talent to work at Hearts - with James Wilson one of the star attractions in the now and long term.
It’s been confirmed that he has been called up to the Scotland for the June camp. Teammates Craig Gordon and Lawrence Shankland are not involved as attentions turn to the summer and what their futures hold at club level.
READ MORE from our man, Lewis Anderson, at Hampden.
Backroom staff confirmed
So who’s coming into the club with McInnes?
It’s been confirmed his backroom at Kilmarnock will accompany him in moving to Gorgie. Paul Sheerin and Alan Archibald make up the new coaching team after Liam Fox departed the club following the end of the Premiership season. Speaking of which...
Final day win
As fate would have it, Hearts played Kilmarnock on the final day of the league season.
Going down to 10 men, the Jambos showed their gutsy side to win 1-0 and see Fox out with a win as he moves on with pastures new now on his mind. McInnes wasn’t in either dugout but he’ll have viewed plenty of heart from his new team in the game.
It’s never quite official until you see them strolling about the home turf.
No more AI photos are needed, he’s in Gorgie for real this time.
Marking out his intentions
The new gaffer has addressed his position at Hearts for the first time in an interview with club media.
He will also meet the press now that he’s entered the inner Tynecastle sanctum. Fans will no doubt be excited to hear what he’s got to say.
The latest from our Hearts correspondent, Barry Anderson, on the news of McInnes in Gorgie.
“It makes sense. He’s a safe pair of hands who will get them challenging again in the top six region.”
What's on the agenda?
It’s getting a bit busier as McInnes prepares to field some questions on his move to Hearts.
There’s plenty that will no doubt be asked. Why Hearts? Why does he feel he’s the man to deliver success? How does he plan to work in tandem with Jamestown? So much will be discussed no doubt.
What will his first Hearts objectives be?
Watching Hibs compete in European competition they enjoyed this season will stick in the throat of Hearts fans. So getting the club back into the continent will be one objective on the mind of McInnes.
First thing to take care of though will be making sure they are nowhere near the bottom six. Liam Fox has provided a foundation with this squad. Now it’s on him to build.
Here we go!
McInnes is in the building and we are about to get underway.
CEO Andrew McKinlay is up first and will be making an opening statement.
Notes of thanks
Short and sweet from the CEO. He puts on record his thanks to the likes of people at the club like Gary Locke and to Kilmarnock for their co-operation.
He says it’s about the football today and with that, McInnes and Graeme Jones step up.
An opening statement from the new gaffer.
The opportunity is everything he wanted and he always wanted to manage Hearts at some stage in his career. Delivering silverware, sustained success and being the 'biggest animal we can be.’
Type of stuff Hearts fans will lap up.
Details behind Kilmarnock exit
Now the details behind his Kilmarnock exit.
Confirms he spoke to the board prior to the game vs Motherwell and agreed he would not take the following game vs Hearts. Club asked him not speak after game at Fir Park even though he wanted to. Now all focus turns to Hearts.
Graeme Jones on McInnes
Graeme Jones is also at the table and he has been taking questions too.
“He was the standout candidate" is the verdict from the former SFA man. Looked inside and outside Scotland. Met with McInnes and now delighted to be sitting with him. Character building few weeks and intense too following the exit of Neil Critchley.
Tony Docherty conversation
Now talking Tony Docherty. Spoke with him this morning and sad to see Dundee boss sacked. Tony for his first job did a good job in the view of McInnes at Dens Park.
Jamestown factor
Talking analytics. It is something that some have wondered whether or not it’s a match but McInnes is excited by the prospect of it, but won’t use it as a means to say success is nailed on because of it.
Jamestown an added gain on opponents and it can be a real support, he says. Up to him to deliver on the pitch. Players have got to work harder than others, effectively and tap into the support. Things won't come automatically because of advantages they have.
Players must meet demand
Recruitment a huge part of success and more right needed than wrong as the manager continues to talk transfer needs. Minimising risk with Jamestown as best they can. Got to be competitive and work with a level of player that meets demand.
Round-up time
Right, both the new gaffer and Jones have both made their way off the podium and are now going off in different directions. McInnes into other media duties and Jones elsewhere. So we’ll go back through the just under 20 minutes of audio and pick off the best bits.