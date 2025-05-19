Here is how Derek McInnes’ first Hearts press conference at Tynecastle played out.

Derek McInnes has waltzed in the doors at Hearts and with him he brings new excitement to Gorgie amid the involvement of Jamestown Analytics

The former Aberdeen boss has swapped Kilmarnock for Tynecastle as he becomes a permanent successor to Neil Critchley. He will be tasked with taking Hearts back up the Premiership table after a bottom six finish in the recently concluded 24/25 campaign.

A club statement reads: “Heart of Midlothian is delighted to confirm the appointment of Derek McInnes as the club’s new Head Coach. A hugely experienced manager, with a proven track record of competing at the top end of the Scottish Premiership and in Europe, Derek will lead the Jambos into a new era after signing a four-year deal at Tynecastle Park.”