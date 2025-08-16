Premier Sports Cup defeat as Tynecastle boss Derek McInnes suffers his first loss

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derek McInnes offered a candid assessment following his first defeat with Hearts as St Mirren progressed to the Premier Sports Cup quarter-finals on penalties. The Tynecastle head coach was honest regarding his team’s fortunes after Saints won 5-4 on spot-kicks following a 1-1 draw.

Alex Gogic’s first-half volley was cancelled out by Oisin McEntee’s 78th-minute header during regulation time. In the shootout after an unremarkable extra-time period, Hearts forward Claudio Braga was the only player not to score. St Mirren’s Malik Dijksteel scored the final penalty to take the Paisley club though.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McInnes was unhappy at how Hearts lost the opening goal, as St Mirren’s Declan John peeled away at a free-kick to deliver the cross from which Gogic scored. Gogic was unmarked inside the visitors’ penalty area and it was a cheap goal to lose.

“Technically, we've lost the tie because someone scored the penalties and we've missed one, but I thought we were the better team second half,” explained McInnes. “I thought we had good control of it. Obviously, St Mirren are still a threat on counters, but I thought we were far more physical, far more aggressive. In the opening half hour, St Mirren get back to a wee bit of what St Mirren were. I watched them here against Motherwell last week and I thought two big strikers, second balls, first contacts.

“I thought they were better than us. I thought we'd just come out of that, I can't remember when they scored the goal, but I felt as though we'd just started to kind of find our way into the game and we'd kind of resurrected that a wee bit and then we lose a poor goal for a set play. We could see plain as day what they were doing, trying to work a block. Declan John, left-footed player on the back end of the air zone, there's only one thing happening and we're dippy, we're half asleep. Even screaming on, it fell on deaf ears and they've managed to score a goal for a set play. So we go one-nil down.

“We've still got plenty of the game, the second half to go and try and get ourselves back in it and we deservedly get an equaliser. I thought our pressure counted. We scored a good goal ourselves from a set play and I thought we had the better opportunities. Through second half and through extra time, I thought we were more than decent in the game, I don't think anybody in our team set out with an intention to just settle for penalties, because it didn't look like that, but I just felt maybe one or two could just give a bit more. Just drive yourself on, make a difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We've got St Mirren hemmed in, at times, our shape was good against their shape I felt, in that extra time period. And you're just looking for somebody to step up and we never quite managed to do that and then it plays out into penalties which anything can happen. But we are disappointed to exit the cup. Congratulations to St Mirren, they've won a tight tie on a penalties. You know, personally, I think the type of game it was in extra time, I'd love to have been bringing a Kyziridis on and a Kabore on and maybe we got the game the wrong way round a wee bit and that's on me.

“First half, I felt maybe I've watched our training last week or two, we've been really strong and maybe it was just one too many of the new lads starting the game. That's my kind of feeling at the minute. I might think about that. But that was a typical cup tie, coming away from home against a St Mirren team who were top six. We've still got a lot to do to earn the right to come here and just think we can play, but we've had so many strong performances through the last couple of weeks from certain boys and sometimes you've got to get them a run and get them a whirl. Unfortunately for us, maybe we just fell short of that side of it and that's probably on me.

“Like I say, it's not the reason we lost the tie because we got ourselves in a good position and I just wanted us to hammer home that authority and a Hearts team should be able to do that going forward and hopefully when we come up pick up in the Scottish Cup in January. Hopefully, if a game's in the balance like that, we remember today and we go and try and hammer home that authority that we had in the second half.”

Scottish Premiership fixtures as Motherwell head to Edinburgh

Hearts host Motherwell in the Premiership next weekend and McInnes is now looking for a reaction to the cup exit. “We were a bottom-six team last year. I keep saying this. There's nothing wrong with saying that we want to go into the cup finals and be successful because that's what we are, that's our responsibility and I believe we will,” he stated. “However, there's also got to be a recognition that we're coming from a long way back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We've played the team who finished fifth last season, Aberdeen, we beat them. We've played the team who finished fourth last season, Dundee United. We've played the team who finished sixth [St Mirren]. So it's all top six teams, teams who have been building for the last couple of years and it's not straightforward just to come to these places and win, as we've seen today. A lot of our boys will have seen inside Scottish football and what cup ties take here in this country. I still think we can be better.

“There's more good than not and I'm enjoying working with the lads and they knocked their pan in. I'm disappointed for the supporters because they all come with that high expectation. But we will improve, we'll get better as we go along. It's a sore one today. We'll now set ourselves small targets ahead of the international break and hopefully as I say, we can get back to winning ways, bounce back into work on Monday and we go again.”

The St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson praised his goalkeeper, Shamal George, for saving Braga’s penalty. “You need a bit of luck with penalties,” he said. “We had a lot of faith with Shamal and he did well to make the save by going the right way. I thought we did well in the first half, played some nice football and pressed the life out of them. In the second half, Hearts threatened us. I thought the goal they scored might have been ruled out of we had VAR but that’s the beauty of the cup.

“Overall, I thought we had chances in the first half and could have put the game to bed. We expected a bit of an onslaught, but when they don’t force Shamal to make a save then we’ll take that. Penalties becomes a lottery and we had faith our keeper would save at least one of them. Credit to all five of the penalty takers. I think we will get better as we go.”