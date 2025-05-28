Transfer window will help the Tynecastle manager prepare for the 2025/26 Premiership

Derek McInnes expresses very specific ideas on how Hearts will play under his tutelage for anyone unclear on the matter. Most of his words will be music to the ears of supporters who frequent Tynecastle Park. There will be pace, there will be width, there will be aggression, there will be physicality, there will be a competitive edge, and there will be goals.

Appointed head coach on a four-year contract last Monday, McInnes developed a definitive style of play throughout an 18-year managerial career with St Johnstone, Bristol City, Aberdeen and Kilmarnock. It helped him attract interest from Sunderland, Rangers and the Scotland national team at various points. Now he is tasked with reviving Hearts along with his coaching staff, Paul Sheerin and Alan Archibald.

Any doubts over how he will set up his team at Tynecastle are dispersed when the question is put to the 53-year-old. “I've always liked to play with wingers. All my teams have had pace and wide players,” he says. “I do think with the tightness of the pitch at Tynecastle, it's even more relevant and important that you have good wide players. Players that can isolate people and have that pace.

“Obviously, Lawrence Shankland is somebody I'd like to keep if we could, because you don't get 20-plus-goals-a-season strikers readily, particularly when they're Scottish. I do think having that sort of service into him will be key. Lawrence is a boy I know well, and he can manipulate an opportunity for himself. He has got talent, but he's a boy who thrives on service.

“I do think that having pace, having physicality, having intensity, having aggression is so important for a Hearts team. Playing in Scottish football, you've got to be so pragmatic. Through all the seasons, with the toughness of winters and all the rest of it, sometimes you can't always be brilliant, but you've always got to be competitive. At times, I've just got to make sure that my Hearts team is competitive in every game.

“I do think at Tynecastle, it’s about having pace, good players that handle the ball, middle of the park, technical ability, and hopefully goalscorers. My best teams have always had good physicality about them, goalscorers who score 20-odd goals a season, and good wide players. That's not going to change and I think it's important we try to find those players, if they're not here already.

“At Aberdeen, I inherited a couple of really good wingers, McGinn and Hayes. But even after Jonny and Niall left, we always tried to continue that. At Kilmarnock it was something similar in terms of, I've always tried to commit to two wingers and two strikers. Basically, the reason we committed to two strikers is we didn't have the ability to sign a 20-plus-goals-a-season striker. We didn't have the resource to do that. So we decided, or I decided, that we'd work with two and then you might get your 20-odd goals from two.

“So we committed, plain and simple, to having two strikers. And the majority of the time, two wingers on the pitch. I like wingers, I like pace, I like people who can unlock teams. I think nine teams out of the league would probably come here to Tynecastle and maybe sit in and say: ‘Go on, break us down.’ For that, I think you need all the answers. I think wide players with pace and creativity are vital to that.”

New Hearts signings and transfer targets - but McInnes has a clear message

Transfer business is bubbling away nicely at Tynecastle, with Norwegian right-back Christian Borchgrevink and Greek winger Alexandros Kyziridis already signed for next season. Belgian striker Elton Kabangu’s loan from Union Saint-Gilloise has also been converted into a permanent deal. Several others will follow, but McInnes won’t get carried away by an influx of new recruits. He will demand the highest standards from everyone.

“I don't want to come in here and shout from the hip: ‘We're going to do this and we're going to do that.’ I just think we've got to work confidently, quietly, under the radar,” he stresses. “We don't need to drum things up, the fans are there. They're just waiting for it. They're just waiting for something to happen, really. We just need to get their trust and I need to earn that trust. The players need to earn that. They need to know that when they turn that every week, they've got a team who are going to compete.

“We want to be brilliant every week. The Scottish league doesn't always allow that. When you're working with players, you've got to accept as a manager, you know your players aren't going to be tip-top every weekend. What they can be is committed and driven, motivated. That's the only way I work with players who are that. I'll not accept bad practice. I'll not accept lazy days. The fans need to know that when they've got a team there that represents them well. It's my intention to give them that team.”

