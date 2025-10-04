Edinburgh derby at Tynecastle sees Jambos five points clear atop the SPFL Premiership

Derek McInnes revealed his thinking behind the substitutions which helped Hearts win their first Edinburgh derby for nearly two years. A triple substitution late in the game helped the hosts force a winner when Albanian winger Sabah Kerjota crossed for Craig Halkett to strike the game’s decisive goal in stoppage-time.

The result takes Hearts five points clear at the top of the William Hill Premiership, with second-placed Celtic hosting Motherwell on Sunday. After introducing Michael Steinwender, Elton Kabangu and Kerjota on 84 minutes, Tynecastle head coach McInnes reaped huge dividends when Halkett scored in the dying seconds. That earned Hearts their first win over Hibs since December 2023.

“There's a trade-off there,” explained McInnes when asked about the changes. “We took a risk with changing the shape, obviously we were trying to get Harry Milne at some point to this [left] side, just to try and make some hell on this side with [Alexandros] Kyziridis, but what we did change was Michael Steinwender. We asked him to be a full-back to provide a bit of cover for Halkett, because when the Hibs opened up that channel, and you don't want Martin Boyle to enjoy that run down the sides of Halkett, so we wanted to make sure that that channel was still secure, because one or two of their best moments came down that left-hand side.

“We wanted Kerjota to play against Iredale, and just to try and get man-for-man on their back three, and they're sitting midfielder Barlaser. I'm not saying that had a big influence on the changes, but we tried to be positive with it. At the same point, were we playing well enough that you thought a goal was coming, so you're sometimes thinking you go a bit too gung-ho with it, but we did try and find a way. We changed from matching up wing-back to wing-back on that side, to attacking wide player against outside centre-back, the same on this side with Kyziridis and obviously [Alan] Forrest, and we got Elton on just to try and give us an out over the top.

“I'm not going to sit here and say the subs had a massive bearing on it, but we did try to be positive with it. They were a bit late, I get that, but we've got the result. You’d have to say Kerjota's influence with the goal, his cross, was nice for him, a nice moment for him. We weren't doing that [crossing] enough in the first half, I thought we actually just needed half a yard with these conditions. It was so difficult for both goalkeepers, and I thought we turned it down too many times, and just go and ask the question, and thankfully we did at that moment.”

McInnes is confident Hearts still have considerable improvement to come in the weeks ahead. They have played seven league games and sit proudly top of the table. He is waiting to welcome record signing Eduardo Ageu, defender Frankie Kent and incoming signing Islam Chesnokov to his training sessions. “The players train with motivation, they train professionally, so I'm not looking for any more, I don't think they can give any more in terms of that,” said McInnes.

“We've got players to come back as well. We've got a few injured, we've got a few sitting in the stand today. We've got good players, so it shows you the depth, we've got Ageu who should probably be back for Kilmarnock [in two weeks], we've got Frankie Kent who will be back for Celtic, we've got Chesnokov arriving in January, so there's already a bit more beef to the squad, a bit more strength about it.

“I think we can get improvements from signings and from availability of players, but we've got to recognise that it's been a lot of tight games, and we've just got to recognise that we're going to have to keep working hard for everything we get. Everybody's so desperate for success at Hearts, but what we've got to do is recognise that there's work to be done here.

“We were a bottom-six club last season, and it's not just a flick of a switch that makes things better. You're going to have to recognise that. Can you do your job better than your opponents Monday to Friday? Can you, as well as have good players, recognise that? We're not all that unless we continue to work and try and improve.”

McInnes is content that Hearts, with six wins and a draw from their first seven league games, are playing the type of football he wants. “I think I'm happy with how we're playing, I think we're playing with aggression,” he said. “Last week [3-0 win over Falkirk] was probably the best example of it, where we disrupted their natural game and we were really aggressive with our work. I'm confident we can continue to be a team that can score goals and create chances as well.

“It doesn't do the players any harm seeing Tynecastle like that at the end. That's the best it's been since I've been here, we've had victories here and enjoyed the victories. I really enjoyed last week because I thought we got a lot of what I was looking for, but the game today, we didn't always get what we were looking for, but you get the outcome, and the outcome is the winner. When you see the noise and the scenes at the end, it's good for the players to see that, we all know who we play for, but hopefully we can get more out of that this season.”

International fortnight begins, meaning Hearts don’t play till the trip to Kilmarnock on 18 October. McInnes admitted that is frustrating. “A bit, but it is what it is, isn't it? It's the schedule. We're into October now, we're only seven games in, we actually play seven games in the month of December, so it is a bit of a stop-start. It will allow us to get players back up to speed in training, and one or two others will take a step forward with that, so you take the good and the bad of it.”

McInnes won’t allow players to get too carried away, although he is content to see others enjoy the joy brought by derby success. “I thought we did enough to get our point in the game, but we're looking for a moment to try and come up with all three points, and thankfully we found it,” said the manager. “There wasn't a lot in the game, Hibs are a good side, they're well-managed, they've got good players, I always thought it was going to be tight, and thankfully we found a way to come out with the three points.

“There's a lot willing, but there's also a lot dying for us to fall flat on our face, let's be honest. There's so many who don't think there is anything other than just a little period here, and listen, it may well be that, but we're just concentrating on the game. There's only seven games gone, the league's in its infancy, whether teams are doing poorly at the minute, or whether teams are doing well, it's far too early to be making any judgments on how a team plays, but we'll enjoy it while it's here.

“I think there's nothing wrong with the supporters getting excited, I think they see the manner in which the team play, I think they're getting a bit of encouragement from the Jamestown Analytics, and obviously we've been well backed in the past, and continuing to be with James Anderson and Tony Bloom's investment. We've got good solid board members here with Mrs Budge and all the rest of it, so the club is on a good footing at the minute, but ultimately it's still about players. It's still about boys trying to win a game of football, and we have been good enough so far to win games, but you have to be honest, a lot of the games have been tight, so we're not blowing teams away 4-0 or 5-0.

“I know last week we had a strong convincing win, but this Scottish Premiership is so tight and there's not a lot between a lot of teams. If you can get back-to-back wins, never mind three now, you can quickly make some way with that, and that's where we're at. We've got to recognise from my point of view, from Paul [Sheerin], Al [Archibald] and the staff and the players, that we're going to have to keep improving and it's our job to try and do that.”

McInnes also reserved praise for Halkett’s contribution. “I thought he defended brilliantly, he kept really aggressive with Bowie and Boyle in the main. He'd probably get the most touches in our box from winning headers as well, and he's so important for us, but to get a winning goal, obviously all our defenders have chipped in with goals this season.

“I think Big Frankie's maybe the only one that's not, and he's had a few chances, but Halkett's got the flight of the ball brilliantly, he stayed onside. I'm like: ‘Just make connection!’ He's obviously tucked it away, so a brilliant moment to separate the two teams. The conditions were so difficult for both sets to try and bring that bit of quality, but it was a quality cross, a quality finish, and thankfully we got the result we wanted.”