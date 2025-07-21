SPFL campaign begins in less than two weeks

Juggling a Hearts senior squad exceeding 30 players is one of the more difficult assignments in Derek McInnes’ 18-year managerial career. The imminent signings of forwards Sabah Kerjota and Pierre Landry Kabore will take the number of first-team members to 32, almost enough for three different teams. McInnes won’t complain. In fact, he is relishing the challenge of rejuvenating the Edinburgh club after last season’s seventh-place Premiership finish.

The 54-year-old left Kilmarnock in May, eager to take the reins in Gorgie and oversee a transformation in fortunes. Six signings are done with at least two more to follow, while three Premier Sports Cup group ties have yielded three wins and 12 goals scored. So far, so good as McInnes looks to build maroon momentum. At the back of his mind is the William Hill Premiership kick-off against Aberdeen on 4 August.

“I think building momentum is important,” he said. “People say to me: ‘Oh, that first game proper against Aberdeen.’ These are proper games in the League Cup and we're trying to demonstrate that. The only downside about the League Cup games coming quickly is the fact that you can't play two and three friendly games a week and utilise the full squad. This is the biggest squad I've ever had to work with.

“Normally, when you're playing pre-season games, you can get 11 on and 11 off, or you can arrange another game the next day and you've got a totally different team to play 90 minutes. When the League Cup comes you can't be too frivolous with it all or underplay it. You've got to be ready and you've just got to sometimes make sure you pick out a strong team.”

Premier Sports Cup groups end before SPFL Premiership kicks off

Hearts face Dumbarton at Tynecastle on Wednesday evening in their final Premier Sports Cup Group E tie. Victory should secure a seeding berth for the tournament’s knockout phase following a 4-1 win over Dunfermline Athletic and 4-0 results against Hamilton Academical and Stirling Albion.

McInnes is fully aware that he will, to a large extent, be judged on Hearts’ league prowess this season. He is determined to make sure his main core players are fully fit and ready for Aberdeen’s visit to Tynecastle Park when the 2025/26 Premiership begins.

“I've also got things in my mind for that Aberdeen game because I know there are bigger challenges ahead,” he added. “It's my job to get players minutes. It's my job to try and keep everybody interested. It's also my job to make sure that the players who are probably going to start that game have enough minutes in the legs for that game. So you've got all these things to try and to manage. With the numbers we've got, and the fact that it's League Cup games and not pre-season games, it's not easy.”