Derek McInnes' rousing request to Hearts fans for Celtic's visit to Tynecastle

Derek McInnes issued a stirring message to Hearts fans ahead of Sunday’s top-of-the-table meeting with Celtic, urging them to turn Tynecastle Park into a horrible and hostile cauldron for the visitors. Victory would propel Hearts eight points clear at the Scottish Premiership summit and their head coach is eager for supporters to raise the roof at one of Scotland’s most intimidating venues.

McInnes admitted he loved the stadium’s atmosphere after the Edinburgh derby against Hibs, when Craig Halkett’s stoppage-time winning goal created euphoric scenes in Tynecastle’s stands. The ground is sold out for Celtic’s visit as Hearts look to continue an unbeaten league start and strengthen their grip on top position ahead of the reigning champions. McInnes is asking fans to bring even more noise than before.

“If you think you've been loud in the past, be louder, just get behind the team,” he said. “I know it's an early kick-off and sometimes those early kick-offs don't really provide the same as an evening game, but I think get in early, get behind the team, make it as hostile as possible, make it as noisy as possible, stay with the team.

“You don't play Celtic and expect to get it all your own way. There's going to be times in the game when we're going to have to dig in and that crowd behind us, hopefully they can play their part. I don't think they should underestimate their part and, from a positive point of view, I think the players have earned the trust of the crowd at the minute.

“So I think, even if we got off to a poor start, if we were to lose a goal, I think stick with this team, we've shown that we can get results. The players believe they can get results and hopefully that can play out that way.”

Nearly 4,000 Hearts fans travelled to Rugby Park for last weekend’s 3-0 win at Kilmarnock, but there will be more than four times that amount backing McInnes side on Sunday. “Particularly at Tynecastle,” said McInnes. “It's great that the players ran out in front of 4,000 fans at Rugby Park. I think that shows that the fans want to see the team and want to see the team winning. So we're well aware of that.

“With that comes added expectation and we get that but if we can get Tynecastle noisy from start to finish, as long as it's the outcome we all want at the end, Tynecastle is such a brilliant place for the players to play if we can win the game. I think it can still get better. I still think we can make it more raucous, make it more intimidating, make it more noisy.

“I do think that. I said to the boys here that too many managers, too many players over the years have said, ‘we love Tynecastle, it's a brilliant atmosphere,’ but I don't want them to love it once the game starts. I want them to feel the strength of us and hopefully the fans can help us get a result. It will not be for the want of trying from the players but it's a game we're all looking forward to for all these reasons. Same as the fans.

“We’re playing a team of top-class operators. Celtic are full of players who have played in big arenas but we have to use every advantage we can at Hearts. The advantage of recruitment, of a strong squad and what we have at Tynecastle to throw at the opposition. Everyone has a part to play.”