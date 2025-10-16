Scottish Premiership game sees McInnes return to East Ayrshire

Although Hearts will arrive at Kilmarnock thriving on confidence after three wins and three clean sheets, naming the same team is not guaranteed. Head coach Derek McInnes declared today that he is contemplating one or two changes to the side which beat Rangers 2-0, Falkirk 3-0 and Hibs 1-0.

McInnes is aware of Kilmarnock’s physicality as he prepares for a hostile return to Rugby Park. He left to join Hearts in May and many supporters are unhappy about the manner of his departure. With Hearts top of the Premiership, the Tynecastle manager is focused only on extending their unbeaten league run.

He admitted he may need to make some subtle tweaks to do so. That could involve a fluid defensive set-up able to flip between a four-man and five-man system. Harry Milne may switch to the left side having lined up wide on the right of midfield in the last three fixtures. There might also be involvement for Landry Kabore and James Wilson after both scored international hat-tricks in the last week for Burkina Faso and Scotland Under-21s respectively.

McInnes told the Edinburgh News that the opposition and the artificial playing surface will come into his thoughts when picking his starting line-up. “I think that's fair. I think we need to look at each game on its merit,” he explained.

“I've changed a winning team before. We look at all aspects - the team we are playing against, how we are, a change of shape, the surface, all that stuff will come into the decision. Managers don't like to make too many changes, especially if the team is winning, but I will make changes if I think it helps the team get a result.”

Hearts will welcome Cammy Devlin back to Riccarton on Friday after international duty with Australia. He travelled to Montreal and Colorado for the Socceroos’ friendlies against Canada and USA, but did not make an appearance in either match. He touched down in Edinburgh on Wednesday and will be assessed ahead of the Kilmarnock trip. McInnes said there is an element of disappointment that the midfielder did not feature for his country.

“I've missed Cammy, I'll be honest. I have missed him about the place,” said the manager. “I was choking for him to get another couple of caps so I've been texting him. He's itching to get back as well. He's an infectious character about the place and it will be good to have him back in. He's been a key player for us and a main driver in terms of performances, and he's that type of player in training.

“I'm disappointed for him. He's still been part of a squad which gives him loads of encouragement. I'm sure he's done himself no harm in front of the Australian staff in terms of how he trains and conducts himself. The Australians got a result against Canada and then lost to America but Cammy didn't get his cap. Sometimes you need to be patient, keep turning up and maintain your levels, then you get your reward in international football.

“Hopefully that's the case for Cammy. We knew he would be back a bit later so he'll join us on Friday. He's been training with the Australian squad and he's a naturally fit boy anyway. He would have taken ownership of his own fitness.”

