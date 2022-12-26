The Edinburgh club confirmed that their goalkeeper sustained a broken fibula and tibia in a collision with Dundee United forward Steven Fletcher at Tannadice Park on Christmas Eve. He was stretchered off and taken to Ninewells Hospital, where he underwent an operation to repair the damage.

Gordon is expected to be discharged soon to return home to his family and Hearts are determined to give him the best care possible during what will be a long rehabilitation programme.

“Our thoughts first and foremost are with Craig and his young family,” manager Robbie Neilson told the club website. “It’s been an incredibly distressing time for them, especially at Christmas, and everyone at the club is here to offer them our full support.

“It is obviously massive blow to lose a player as influential as Craig for the rest of the season but to be honest, all anyone is thinking of right now is about his wellbeing. I’ve known Craig for a long, long time and he’s a warrior. He’s faced injury adversity before and come back stronger, so I’ve no doubt that he’ll approach this in the same manner.

“For now, it’s about rest and recuperation. There is no pressure on him as he’ll get the best medical care and rehabilitation facilities possible at Hearts. I’d also like to thank our medical team and the NHS Scotland staff at Ninewells for giving Craig the best possible care in what was a challenging situation.”

