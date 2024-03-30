Dexter Lembikisa open to a longer stay at Hearts after his Wolves loan ends

Dexter Lembikisa is open to the prospect of staying longer at Hearts if the opportunity arises. He is due to report back to parent club Wolverhampton Wanderers when his loan expires at the end of the season, but the defender said he would consider another spell at Tynecastle Park.

Lembikisa has made 10 appearances for Hearts since arriving in January and scored his first international goal for Jamaica in midweek. He spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Rotherham United as they became embroiled in a relegation battle at the bottom of the English Championship. Joining Hearts has allowed the 20-year-old to express the more attacking side of his game.

"I’ve enjoyed it a lot to be fair," he said. "I’ve enjoyed the football and being away from home, I’ve enjoyed Edinburgh and met good people up here. There is a lot of attacking football played as well. I’ve enjoyed my football and training every day, it’s been nice."

Asked if he would consider extending his stay in Gorgie, Lembikisa replied. "Potentially, whatever God's will is for me, yeah. There haven't been any discussions about that yet. It’s different [compared to Rotherham]. The teams are in different positions, so the football is going to be different and the atmosphere is going to be different - like the attacking side and defending."

Messages from Wolves have been encouraging, whilst the Hearts head coach Steven Naismith has identified areas where Lembikisa can improve. He is competing with the Australia internationalist Nathaniel Atkinson for the right-back position at Tynecastle. "He is a great player and it’s good to have that healthy competition. That pushes each other on," said Lembikisa.

"The manager has told me just to keep doing my job as a right-back. Firstly, defend and make sure the chances are minimised. Of course, have attacking license as well to try and get crosses in the box, create and score goals as well. I speak to Wolves, they want me to do my best and they are always telling me to improve on things I’ve done well."

The midweek goal for Jamaica is possibly thing he has done best so far in his career - a stepover and a sublime finish from distance into the top corner against Panama. If the chance of a repeat arises today against Kilmarnock at Tynecastle, Lembikisa won't hesitate. "Potentially, yeah. If it opens up I’m all for it," he smiled. "We need to go in there and win the game and continue to do what we’ve been doing."