Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Dexter Lembikisa has revealed what attracted him to Hearts after agreeing a loan move to Tynecastle Park. The 20-year-old put pen to paper on a deal until the end of the season and is relishing the chance to challenge in the upper echelons of the cinch Premiership.

A Jamaican internationalist, Lembikisa spent the first half of the campaign on loan at English Championship side Rotherham United. He was recalled by Wolves two days ago and then dispatched to Edinburgh. Hearts expect him to compete for the right-back position with Nathaniel Atkinson and Toby Sibbick. Atkinson is currently on international duty with Australia at the Asian Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It feels good to be here. Hearts are a massive club and they’re doing very well at the moment," Lembikisa told the Gorgie club's website. "Sitting third in the table at the moment, so it’s definitely attractive to come and play here for such a good team. I’ve managed to do a little bit of research and I’ve heard the fans are really good, but it’s a big club so I’m just happy to be here.

"I like being in one-v-ones. I’m a strong defender in those situations, but I also like to attack. I’m quite athletic and I’ve got plenty of pace and power. I’m fairly new to the Jamaica squad but I’ve played a few games in the Gold Cup and in the Nations League. It’s been a really good experience to go and play for my country."