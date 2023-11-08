Dilemma for Hearts at Motherwell in a game with major international implications

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fir Park's towering south stand dominates the landscape in a bustling area of central Motherwell. It will accommodate another healthy travelling support on Saturday when Hearts arrive for a game in which standing tall will be the order of the afternoon.

Six defeats and two draws from the last eight matches leaves the Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell frustrated and badly needing a result. "It's not good enough for a club like Motherwell. I understand that, I get that, and I harbour that blame, frustration and anger that will undoubtedly come off the back of it," he said following the weekend loss at Kilmarnock. Recovering from 2-0 down to take a point at St Johnstone on Tuesday night offers some encouragement.

Kettlewell's Hearts counterpart, Steven Naismith, finds himself under similar scrutiny from those who will occupy that giant away stand this weekend. Two bruising defeats by Rangers and one against Celtic in the last four games contribute to a sequence of four wins in 13. Naismith, therefore, also needs points to push his club up the Premiership table from their current position of fifth and thus ease some pressure.

One of his main dilemmas this week is tactical. Hearts set up with a three-man central defence in the last three matches - a 2-1 defeat at Rangers, a 1-0 home victory over Livingston and Sunday's 3-1 Viaplay Cup semi-final loss at Hampden Park. So, do they revert to a back four at Fir Park or continue with Stephen Kingsley and Kye Rowles flanking centre-back Frankie Kent?

Naismith has largely favoured four in defence with Hearts at both B team and first-team level. Natural right-backs are thin on the ground at Riccarton just now, though, and that may shape his thinking. Nathaniel Atkinson is out with an ankle injury and on-loan Odel Offiah missed Sunday's cup semi-final after suffering a health scare last week at training. Toby Sibbick would be the obvious option on the right of a back four.

Hearts can travel west knowing they have won five of their last 12 encounters away to Motherwell. It promises to be a fascinating confrontation between two teams needing to stand up, be counted, address recent malaise and redirect their season on an upward trajectory.

The game could also have major implications at international level. The Hearts goalkeeper Zander Clark and his Motherwell counterpart Liam Kelly effectively find themselves in a face-off for the Scotland No.1 position. With Craig Gordon still working back to full fitness after 10 months out, and Angus Gunn also injured until after this month's international break, the national team gloves are there to be seized.

Scotland coach Steve Clarke gathers his squad the day after Saturday's match to prepare for two final European Championship qualifiers away to Georgia and home to Norway. It would be a major surprise were he not seated in Fir Park's main stand to assess Clark and Kelly one last time before making a final decision.

Both keepers made their international debuts in last month's friendly defeat by France in Lille. This time, there is a priceless opportunity to sample competitive action, not to mention stake a major claim for a place in Scotland's final Euro 2024 squad.