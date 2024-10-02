Dinamo Minsk reveal why they are lucky to be playing Hearts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The two teams meet in Azerbaijan on Thursday

Dinamo Minsk are thankful to be facing Hearts in Azerbaijan instead of Edinburgh, according to defender Aleksandr Sachivko. The Belarusian admitted Tynecastle Park’s raucous home support would have been an advantage to Hearts were this opening Conference League tie taking place in Scotland.

UEFA’s computer-generated fixtures decreed that Dinamo would be the home side as the new-look league phase gets underway. However, the match is being staged on neutral territoy in Sumqayit, Azerbaijan, with no fans in attendance. Belarus involvement in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine means their clubs cannot play European ties in their own country.

Sachivko admitted he is glad that the new format means he and his team-mates do not need to travel to Gorgie. “We are all still trying to learn about this new Conference League format. But maybe it’s lucky for us that we are playing Hearts here because we know the support they have in Edinburgh is very strong. They have a very vocal support,” he said.

“So maybe in this case it is good for us that we do not have to play them in their own stadium, because that would have been difficult for us.”

READ MORE: Hearts tie under UEFA order

Dinamo played European qualifiers in Baku last year and are familiar with the territory. “We played here last season when we played in qualification for the Conference League,” said head coach Vadim Skripchenko. “Secondly, we need a direct flight from Minsk so we can come straight to Baku. Azerbaijan is friendly to Belarus and it is easier to get to than other countries.”

Skripchenko has previous for hurting Scottish clubs in Europe. He was in charge of FC Minsk when they eliminated St Johnstone in the Europa League qualifying rounds in 2013. One of his players in that tie was Sachivko.

“Ten years ago we played for Minsk against St Johnstone and we won the match on penalties to qualify for the Europa League, so we have good memories of playing against Scottish opposition,” said Skripchenko. “Hearts have more information about us because our championship starts in the spring.

“We have played more games than Hearts and this is the reason they might know our strengths better than we know of their strengths. It is not a problem for us, we are looking forward to this first match. We will try to do our best to play a good game and try not to make any mistakes on the pitch.

Sachivko stressed that the lack of supporters would not be an issue for Dinamo. “There is a lot of information and we are ready for this game,” said the versatile 38-year-old. “We respect Hearts' style, we expect it to be very aggressive. We have different information about them and it will be a very hard game for us.

“It’s good to play at home, there is always a nice atmosphere and it’s good to have the fans close to you. But we are used to playing without fans, this is the third season we have done this now. It’s not a situation we would choose, but we need to do it, so it’s ok with us. It is a challenge for us, without question, but we are used to it, so it is not a problem for us.”