We are now five games into the Scottish Premiership season.

Celtic have taken a strong lead with their perfect start. However, Aberdeen have also banked maximum points so far and have split the usual one-two of the Glasgow giants, with Rangers sitting in third and trailing by five points.

Hibs have earned five points from a win and two draws so far to put them in eighth but Hearts have struggled in these opening stages. The Jambos are currently bottom of the table with just one point on the board after a four-game streak of defeats.

With plenty of ground to make up as the weeks pass by, we can expect no shortage of goals and names going in the book as clubs fight their way up the table. There has already been plenty of cards handed out so far this season, but who are the main culprits?

We look at who’s accumulated what, with one point issued for a yellow and two for a red. Take a look below at how many points each Scottish Premiership team has accumulated in their first five games so far.