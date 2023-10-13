We’ll be looking at the disciplinary records of each team in the Scottish Premiership in the 2023/24 season so far in this piece.

We are now eight games into the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season - let’s take a look at the clubs who have accumulated the highest yellow and red card tallies thus far. The Scottish Premiership has become infamous for its crunching tackles and meaty challenges - is this reputation something that persists in 2023?

We’ll be looking at every club in Scotland’s top division - including Rangers, Celtic, Hibs and Hearts. Who do you think has picked up the most bookings so far?

Bear in mind, we will not be focusing on individual players - instead, we will merely be looking at the clubs that they currently play for. So far, there have been 194 yellow cards dished out by referees in the Scottish Premiership, alongside seven red cards - who are the biggest culprits?