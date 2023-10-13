News you can trust since 1873
Dirtiest Scottish Premiership table - where Hearts, Hibs, Rangers, Celtic and rivals sit

We’ll be looking at the disciplinary records of each team in the Scottish Premiership in the 2023/24 season so far in this piece.

By Jimmy Johnson
Published 13th Oct 2023, 15:50 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 17:30 BST

We are now eight games into the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season - let’s take a look at the clubs who have accumulated the highest yellow and red card tallies thus far. The Scottish Premiership has become infamous for its crunching tackles and meaty challenges - is this reputation something that persists in 2023?

We’ll be looking at every club in Scotland’s top division - including Rangers, Celtic, Hibs and Hearts. Who do you think has picked up the most bookings so far?

Bear in mind, we will not be focusing on individual players - instead, we will merely be looking at the clubs that they currently play for. So far, there have been 194 yellow cards dished out by referees in the Scottish Premiership, alongside seven red cards - who are the biggest culprits?

We made a table below with one point for yellow cards and two for red. Let’s take a look.

Yellow cards - 11 Red cards - 0

1. Aberdeen

Yellow cards - 11 Red cards - 0

Yellow cards - 9 Red cards - 1

2. Celtic:

Yellow cards - 9 Red cards - 1

Yellow cards - 9 Red cards - 1

3. Dundee FC:

Yellow cards - 9 Red cards - 1

Yellow cards - 10 Red cards - 1

4. Rangers:

Yellow cards - 10 Red cards - 1

