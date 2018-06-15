Don Cowie craves a Kyle Lafferty-Steven Naismith reunion at Hearts

Don Cowie is urging Hearts to reunite strikers Kyle Lafferty and Steven Naismith before the new season starts.

Lafferty is attracting interest from abroad but Cowie wants him to stay in Edinburgh and add to the 19 goals he scored for Hearts last season.

Naismith was on loan at Tynecastle Park between January and May this year but has another year left on his contract at parent club Norwich City. Hearts would like him to return for the new campaign.

Cowie is praying that everything aligns to ensure Lafferty and Naismith can resume their attacking partnership in maroon.

“Kyle did well and he had to deal with a lot, which has been well publicised, but he became a very important member of the team,” said Cowie.

“He was a big character in the dressing room and the goals he got helped us enormously.

“The fact he was one away from the 20, which hadn’t been done for a long time, shows how much we relied on him.

“So, it would be great if we could keep him. It doesn’t surprise me that there have been teams interested in him. He has an awful lot to give. He has some great attributes as a striker so fingers crossed we can keep hold of him.”

Asked about Naismith returning, Cowie added: “It would be great if Naisy could come back. I know it was a period that he really enjoyed and the longer he was here you could see that.

“I spoke to him a lot and he had a difficult time at Norwich. He signed for them in the Premier League and then they were relegated and then there was a change of manager.

“He came here and got the love for it back and really enjoyed himself so hopefully somehow the club can do a deal – a loan or get him permanent – because I think he is now at a stage in his career where he just wants to play Iootball and enjoy it.

“I’m sure he could get more lucrative offers if that was what he wanted but he seemed to really enjoy it here and I got the vibe that he would like to come back.”

The Scotland international forward could also help Hearts’ youngsters.

“He is a great role model. He is first in every day, in the gym at 8.30am doing his exercises and, for the young boys, seeing stuff like that can only be a good thing. You see the career he has had internationally and at club level. It would be massive to get him in here on a permanent basis.