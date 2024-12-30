Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The former Jambos star has offered a telling verdict on Hearts’ draw in Dingwall.

Don Cowie admits Ross County probably didn’t deserve to take anything from their game vs Hearts - but is relieved to do so.

It was all going so well for the Jambos in Dingwall off the back of a bruising derby defeat to Hibs. Youngster James Wilson had put them two goals up and at 97 minutes they looked to be cruising towards a huge three points. But Josh Nisbet and Jordan White struck inside a chaotic two-minute spell to leave the game at 2-2.

Cowie featured for Hearts between 2016 and 2018, now boss of the Staggies. It’s a point that keeps Neil Critchley’s team in 11th and two points behind Cowie’s in the Premiership’s 10th spot, but the former midfielder knows how big a game it could be for County.

He said: “It feels good in terms of the manner of scoring two goals as late as we did. Did we deserve it? Probably not, but it shows that we keep going to the end and anything can happen.

“Psychologically it’s a massive point for us. I’m always proud of the players because I know they give 100% every single time. It was a difficult day in challenging conditions, and we don’t help ourselves by giving Hearts a goal in the first minute of the game which gives them belief and confidence.

“We did exactly the same in the second half, so I’m disappointed with that but I’m delighted that we kept going. It’s not the first time we’ve done something like that, and it could prove very valuable.

“Hearts will be disappointed to concede two late goals, but we have to take belief and confidence from that going into another tough game against Aberdeen. I know their form hasn’t been as good as it was at the start of the season, but it’s still the same players so we will have to be at it again on Thursday.”