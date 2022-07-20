Done deal: Hearts sign Lawrence Shankland in six-figure deal with Beerschot

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Terms were agreed between player and Tynecastle officials yesterday and Belgian club Beerschot released paperwork for the Scotland international forward to return home.

Hearts will pay a six-figure transfer fee for Shankland, which is understood to be less than the £500,000 they were initially quoted earlier this summer.

He is now reunited with manager Robbie Neilson and coaching staff Lee McCulloch and Gordon Forrest after working with them at Dundee United during season 2019/20. The striker joined Beerschot in a £1million deal last summer but, after one year in the Beligan Pro League, is now back in the cinch Premiership.

“I’m really happy that we’ve been able to bring Lawrence to the club,” Neilson told the Hearts website. “He’s a player I know well from our time together at Dundee United. I know exactly what his qualities are and what he’ll bring to the team, and that’s why we really pushed hard to make him a Hearts player.

“I know he’ll get a great welcome and I’m looking forward to working with him again.”

Hearts sporting director Joe Savage added: “We’ve always said we want to add quality over quantity and that’s what we’ve got in Lawrence; a top quality footballer.

“It’s a big deal for the club, in terms of calibre of player and financial outlay, and once again we’ve been backed by our board and received their full support as we aim to build a squad capable of challenging on two fronts.

