'Don't get meaningless game chat', 'not good enough', 'won't lose any sleep over it': Hearts fans react to Motherwell defeat

Here’s how the fans reacted to the result on social media...

@Keir_7: “It’s a meaningless game! I don’t know what people expect with the cup final next weekend.”

@David_G_83: “I don't get the meaningless game chat. Yes we have secured third, but football is about winning and the confidence gained from that. In our last 3 games we've drawn v County, p****d v Celtic and now lost tonight, scoring only 2 goals. Not good form at all going into a cup final.”

Hearts fans in attendance in the away end at Fir Park. Picture: SNS

@shut1978: "We're in a position where half the first choice 11 have been injured and coming back too close to the final. Would like them to play but wouldn't want them risked. Shows how many players we need going into a long European campaign.”

@calum_mcd4: "2 very poor defensive mistakes cost Hearts but they still didn't deserve to lose that game.”

@dougie_mckinnon: "Need to be beating c*** like that, I know result doesn't matter but getting beat can become a habit. I'm afraid Stewart has become a liability and has played three and Hearts have lost each game..”

@portysoul: "Should've been out of sight in the first half, bar their goal Motherwell never in it, 2nd half poor, good to see Smith & Devlin getting 20 mins, Halliday, McKay-Steven & Haring best performers...HHGH”

@user74256588: "That’s was rotten hopefully that’s the last we see of some of the players there.”

@WSNico11: "The moaning, glass half empty squad re-emerge as @JamTarts lose a meaningless end of season match. You people ever consider supporting another club?”

@TS_Nicoll: "Meh. Probably the better team but didn't create much with it. Won't lose any sleep over losing - one game closer to the only match that matters. Sickener for Sibbick so close to the final though. Hopefully not as bad as it looked. Good to see Smith, Devlin and Kingsley back.”

@DW170106: "Don't care If its a nothing game. The players are out there to represent our club. We have had a really good season. BUT, We have to play consistently expecially Going in to a cup final with potentially 3 losses if we lose against rangers. That was not good enough. Woeful.”

@johnventers1: "Never mind, Dundee are doon.”

